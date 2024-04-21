Shane Harper scored twice in the first period, Isaac Poulter made 21 saves, and the Adirondack Thunder evened their first-round ECHL playoff series against the Maine Mariners with a 2-0 victory Sunday in Game 2 at Glens Falls, New York.

Harper opened the scoring at 9:15 of the first, beating Mariners goalie Brad Arvanitis high to the glove side from close range after a pass from Tristan Ashbrook.

GAME 3 WHO: Adirondack Thunder at Maine Mariners WHEN: 7:15 p.m. Friday

Harper connected again to the glove side at 15:05, just six seconds into a power play after an interference penalty on defenseman Gabriel Chicoine.

Ashbrook and Mac Welsher assisted on both goals.

The best-of-seven series now moves to Portland for the next three games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Cross Insurance Arena.

The final two games of the series, if necessary, would be back in Glens Falls.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous