THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Nelly Korda etched her name in the LPGA Tour record books Sunday, winning her record-tying fifth straight tournament with a two-stroke victory in the Chevron Championship for her second major title.

Korda joins Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) as the only players to win five consecutive LPGA events. Her previous major victory was in 2021 at the Women’s PGA Championship.

The top-ranked Korda shot a 3-under 69 in the final to outlast Maja Stark of Sweden, who birdied her final two holes to pull within one. Korda stayed aggressive on the par-5 18th, easily clearing the lake in front of the green and setting up an easy two-putt birdie for a two-shot victory.

Korda had a four-day total of 13-under 275 at Carlton Woods.

Korda entered the last round one shot off the lead after completing the last seven holes of the weather-delayed third round early Sunday morning on a windy and unseasonably cool day.

She birdied two of her first four holes to take the lead. Lauren Coughlin birdied Nos. 13 and 14 to get within two strokes, but bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes put her four behind. She shot a final-round 68 finish and tied for third with Canadian Brooke Henderson.

Korda nearly aced the par-3 17th, with her tee shot hitting the hole and hopping in the air before settling within 10 feet. She settled for par to maintain her two-shot lead.

Korda wowed the large crowd, which followed her throughout the day, by chipping into the wind for birdie on the par-4 10th hole to take a four-stroke lead. The 25-year-old raised her club above her head with one hand and pumped her fist after the ball rolled into the hole.

Haeran Ryu of South Korea shot a bogey-free 67 to enter the final round leading Korda by one. But the 2023 Rookie of the Year bogeyed the first two holes in the fourth round and closed with a 74, dropping to fifth.

Henderson was tied with Korda to start the last round after she shot a 64 in the third round, setting a scoring record for the tournament since its move last year from Mission Hills, California. But the Canadian, who has 13 LPGA wins with two majors, also faltered early in the final round, with a bogey and a double bogey in the first four holes.

Korda took home $1.2 million from a purse of $7.9 million, a significant increase from last year’s purse of $5.2 million. That brings her season earnings to $2,424,216 and her career earnings to $11,361,489.

PGA: Billy Horschel ran off four straight birdies on the front nine to get into the mix, began to pull away with an eagle on the par-5 12th hole and closed with a 9-under 63 for a two-shot victory in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Horschel finished at 23-under 265 and earned $720,000 for his eighth PGA Tour win, but his first in nearly two years.

Wesley Bryan, trying to go wire-to-wire, shot a 68 and was runner-up, which will get him into the AT&T Byron Nelson in two weeks. He was playing on a sponsor exemption.

Kevin Tway shot 69 and finished third.

