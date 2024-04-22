A group of federal officials is visiting Scarborough on Monday to announce $123 million in funding for coastal habitat restoration and conservation to increase community resilience to climate change, including $10.6 million for local projects in Brunswick, Scarborough, and Wells.

The local projects include:

• $1.4 million to restore degraded areas, improve public access and allow for inland migration of Scarborough Marsh.

• $4.5 million to replace aging, undersized culverts that restrict tidal flow and fish passage in Brunswick and Perry.

• $2.9 million to restore tidal hydrology and allow for marsh migration in Wells.

“America’s coastal communities are on the frontlines of climate change,” said Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. “We can tap into the power of nature to reduce the impacts of sea level rise, storms and erosion.”

The funding is part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, which together are investing more than $50 billion in climate resilience and adaptation. The projects aim to increase community resilience to climate change and extreme weather events through habitat restoration, planning, conservation and research.

The restoration and conservation of ecologically significant ecosystems, such as wetlands, will help reduce the impacts of coastal hazards such as flooding and climate change to property and infrastructure, said Jainey Bavishi, assistant secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere. It will also provide economic benefits to coastal communities, she said.

All state-funded projects are now required by law to factor future sea level rise into infrastructure design standards – 1.5 feet by 2050 and 4 feet by 2100, according to the Maine Climate Council. And a few, like a $33.5 million bridge project in Woolwich, also are easing tidal restrictions to promote flood prevention and ease the impact of sea level rise and storm surge.

