LEWISTON — A 3-year-old boy who fell out of a third-floor window at a Pierce Street apartment building Saturday afternoon suffered bumps and bruises, Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre said Monday.

“The child is expected to recover,” St. Pierre said. “As is the case with this and similar incidents involving children, (the state Department of Health and Human Services) was advised of the situation” and will be provided with police reports when they are complete.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, police responded to 116 Pierce St. for reports of a child who had fallen from a window, Lewiston Police Sgt. Michael Whalen said Saturday afternoon.

The call came from the parents when they realized what happened, he said.

First responders said the boy was conscious and speaking when they arrived just minutes after the call.

The boy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

