How would 13-year-old Evan Trieu describe his perfect day? F-A-N-T-A-S-T-I-C.

The St. Brigid School eighth-grader won the Maine State Spelling Bee in March for the second consecutive year and will represent the state in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in late May. His ideal 24 hours don’t include any spelling practice – just a well-earned reprieve full of games and seafood.

Sleep in until around 9 a.m.

Have “ha cao” (shrimp dumpling dim sum) at home for breakfast. You steam it. I’ll eat it with a tempura or a soy sauce, really whatever we have. It gives some good flavor.

Play tennis with Mom & Dad at Freeport High School tennis courts. I live in Freeport. I played tennis when I was really young, but I started taking lessons about a year ago. It’s a fun sport. It’s not very competitive. We’re just rallying back and forth. It’s good to be with family.

Lunch at Broad Arrow Tavern at Harraseeket Inn. I like the vibe. They have really good fries. They have nice, crispy breaded fish. I normally get haddock.

Round 1 Bowling & Arcade at the Maine Mall in South Portland for bowling and arcade games. I like to go with friends. You can bowl one or two rounds, and then you can play some arcade games and get tickets. You earn prizes. They have candy, some stuffies, electronic stuff. (I’d get) maybe a really big, fluffy stuffed animal – a Squishmallow.

Evo Rock & Fitness in Portland for rock climbing. I don’t go out and climb that often, but I’ve done it at birthday parties and Boy Scouts. I like challenging myself on the different walls and trying to get to the top. It’s good exercise and also fun. I like the tall ones. You can jump off and rappel down.

Dinner at The Dolphin Marina & Restaurant in Harpswell. The calamari frites are the best part there. That’s what I look forward to. I get two or three orders of them. Besides that, I’d probably get the fried haddock and french fries. While you’re waiting, you can play cornhole.

Have dessert at Gelato Fiasco in Brunswick. I wouldn’t say I have the biggest sweet tooth, but I love Gelato Fiasco. Whenever I go, I get the biggest one. I eat it in a couple minutes. It’s really good. For flavors, I’d normally get the Cookie Therapy, which is basically cookies and cream. That’s my go-to.

Have my best friends over for a sleepover. We have a pool table, which is always fun. I would go to sleep late at the end.

