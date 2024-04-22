Portland police arrested a Westbrook man who allegedly fire a gun into the air on Sunday evening in Bayside.

Department spokesperson Brad Nadeau said officers responded to reports of shots fired at the intersection of Preble and Somerset streets shortly after 7 p.m.

A man matching the description given to police was located in the area and was arrested. The gun was found nearby, Nadeau said.

Joshua Young, 38, was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and aggravated reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, both of which are felonies.

Anyone who has additional information about the incident is urged to contact Portland police at (207) 874-8575.

