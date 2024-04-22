OLD ORCHARD BEACH — James C. Bower, 83, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Pine Point Center in Scarborough.

He was born in Chester, Pennsylvania, on October 9, 1940, the son of Philip and Gleyn Bower. At a young age Jim’s family relocated to Auburn, Maine, and he was educated in the Auburn School System, graduating for Edward Little High School in 1959. Jim then began an impressive military career which came to pass as two rounds of service. He entered the United States Navy in 1959 and served until 1967 as a CTI (Cryptologic Technician Interpretive) serving on submarines. Returning to civilian life he went back to school and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from the University of Maine – Orono. After working in the private sector for a number of years, Jim was called back to the Navy where he completed his service as a reservist, as a Russian linguist. All totaled Jim spent over 20 years proudly serving our country.

In his working career, apart from the Navy, Jim was employed as a process engineer at Saco Defense, Watts Fluid Air, and for Tyco Telecommunications. It was during his time at Saco Defense that he met the love of his life, Donna Daly.

Jim had a heart for service, and that was truly manifested by way of his lifelong association with the Masons. Jim was Mason of the Year in 2013 for District 18, Past Treasurer – District 18, Past Master Mason – Buxton Lodge 1992, Past Master Mason – Orchard Lodge #215, Past Worthy Patron and a life member of the O.E.S. Longfellow chapter, and Past Dad Advisor to the Frank S. Land Chapter – Order of DeMolay (a fraternal organization for boys and young men that is sponsored by the Freemasons). In 2016 Jim was recognized and honored for his 40 years as a Mason.

In his free time Jim enjoyed taking rides through the countryside with Donna. He found peace and relaxation at the family camp on Swan Lake in Swanville where he spent time fishing, boating and kayaking. The treasured memories made at this little piece of heaven that Jim loved so much, will remain in the hearts of his family for years to come.

Jim was predeceased by: his father, Phillip Bower, Auburn; his mother, Gleyn A. Weeks, Thomaston; a brother, Phillip A. Bower, South Portland; and Shannon Daly, who Jim helped raise from a young boy.

He is survived by: his loving fiancé, Donna Daly; by Donna’s son, Todd Daly and partner Lisa Howard; and by grandchildren, Brianna Daly and Ciara Daly. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Jim’s family would like to thank Dr. Brad Huot, PCP, at Martin’s Point for his exceptional medical care, compassion, and support. They would also like to extend their sincere appreciation to Nurse Nicole Bean and staff from the Pine Point Center for the care he received.

A Graveside Service with military honors will be held at the Scarborough Memorial Cemetery; information regarding date and time is forthcoming.

