Chabad Lubavitch of Maine held a community Seder on Monday evening, offering a simple meal and prayers before the Seder began after sunset.

About 30 people joined together to sing songs and to start the celebration of Passover, which commemorates the ancient Jews’ liberation from enslavement in Egypt. Chabad asked for donations for the meal.

Cards with prayers for the hostages in Gaza had been placed on the tables.

