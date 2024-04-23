The duo of harpist Máire Ní Chathasaigh and guitarist Chris Newman from Ireland will make a special appearance at West Kennebunk United Methodist Church on Sunday, April 28.

Both Ní Chathasaigh and Newman, according to a press release, “are recognized as virtuosos on their respective instruments; they are among the most highly regarded Irish traditional musicians playing today. Máire has been called the great innovator of modern Irish harping, a player of outstanding technique and imagination.” She is a recipient of Irish music’s most prestigious award, Traditional Musician of the Year, presented by Irish television TG4. Newman’s 2021 release, Breaking Bach, of solo guitar arrangements of Bach’s sonatas and partitas for unaccompanied violin and cello, has been hailed as ground-breaking and a magnificent tour-de-force.”

The duo has presented its musical vision in 22 countries on five continents, ranging from the tiniest of village halls to venues in Kyoto, London, Sydney, and Cologne. Their music is a blend of Irish traditional music, hot jazz, bluegrass, and baroque, coupled with new compositions.

The concert takes place Sunday afternoon, April 28, 3-5 p.m., at West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, 160 Alfred Road, West Kennebunk. There is open seating for the concert on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is by $20 per person donation at the door. For more information, call Paul Wells at 207-985-2831.

Graves Library offers

‘Stay and Play’

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library announced the launch of its newest program, Stay and Play, on Friday mornings at 10:45 a.m. According to a library press release, “Stay and Play is designed to provide a fun and educational activity for kids and their caregivers and offers a one-hour playtime that engages children with educational toys and promotes socialization.”

The program includes a variety of educational toys such as Puzzle Cubes, View-Master, Coloring Crafts, Photo Booth, I Spy Terrarium, and more. It is an opportunity for children to learn while playing, and caregivers can join in the fun, too.

Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 and ask for the Junior Room or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Library to host

Fix-A-Bike

Kennebunk Free Library will host the Bicycle Coalition of Maine for a session of its Fix-A-Bike program on Monday, May 20, at 5:30 p.m.

According to the coalition, participants will be encouraged to, “be your own mechanic. Learn how to maintain your bike, fix a flat, pump up a tire, change a chain or cable, make shifting adjustments, and more, in a hands-on learning experience.”

Participants should bring their bicycles and be prepared to get dirty. The event will be held outdoors but may move inside in case of inclement weather. Should the program need to move inside, participants should be prepared to share a bike with another person for the hands-on portions.

The program is offered for youth, aged 13 and older, and adults. Space is limited. To register, visit the library calendar at kennebunklibrary.org.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Author Monica Wood

to visit Kennebunk

Kennebunk Free Library announced that bestselling Maine author Monica Wood will visit on Tuesday, May 21, at 6 p.m. to discuss her new novel, “How to Read a Book.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

Because space is limited, patrons are encouraged to register at kennebunklibrary.org. Standing room will be available for those who have not registered.

Wood is a novelist, memoirist, and playwright, recipient of the Carlson Prize for contributions to the public humanities in Maine, and the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance Distinguished Achievement Award for contributions to the literary arts. “How to Read a Book,” has already secured translation rights in five countries. Her new play, “Saint Dad,” debuted in October 2023 at Portland Stage. Her previous novel, “The One-in-a-Million Boy,” was translated into 20 languages in over 30 countries.

She is also the author of “When We Were the Kennedys,” a New England bestseller, Oprah magazine summer-reading pick, and winner of the May Sarton Memoir Award. Her other fiction, “Any Bitter Thing,” “Ernie’s Ark,” and “My Only Story,” have also won awards and made bestseller lists. Her short stories have been widely anthologized and featured on Public Radio International.

Her nonfiction, according to a press release, has appeared in the New York Times, Literary Hub, Oprah Magazine, Down East, the San Francisco Chronicle, Martha Stewart Living, Parade, and many other publications. Her play “Papermaker,” which broke attendance records for its debut at Portland Stage, has enjoyed many subsequent productions, and “The Half-Light,” which also broke attendance records, had its second production in October 2023 at Theatre 40 in Beverly Hills. She lives in Portland.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Friends group plans

nature walks

Friends of Hope Cemetery and Woods announced the schedule for walks with a Maine naturalist in Hope Woods. Those interested are asked to meet at the trailhead Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. or Sunday, June 16, at 1 p.m. for a an informative walk on the accessible trail.

For more information or to register, email friendsofhcw@gmail.com or call 207-387-9100. More walks will be scheduled through November.

First Parish plans

May 10 concert

Violinist Dr. Patrick Doane and pianist

will perform in Kennebunk on Friday, May 10, at 7 p.m. at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church. The two musicians, also composers, will perform their own works in addition to music by Prokofiev and Brahms.

Doane, a Kennebunk native, has served as concertmaster and soloist with numerous orchestras, and has performed many recitals throughout the Northeast, according to a news release. He regularly plays with the New Haven, Hartford, and Harrisburg symphony orchestras. Doane received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Juilliard, and recently received his doctorate degree from The Graduate Center CUNY in New York City.

Doane has been described as a “compelling violinist” by the New York Times. The New Haven Independent wrote, “His virtuosic playing and obvious command of his instrument was always in service of grand, thrilling musical gestures.” Doane began violin studies at age 6 at River Tree Arts in Kennebunk.

Žlabys is a Grammy-nominated artist who has received international acclaim for his appearances with many of the world’s leading orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, and Rotterdam Symphony. He is a featured soloist on the 2013 album “Between Two Waves,” released on ECM in collaboration with Gidon Kremer and Kremerata Baltica. Born in Lithuania and trained at the Curtis Institute of Music, Žlabys was 18 years old when the Chicago Tribune wrote, “Pianist-composer Andrius Žlabys is one of the most gifted young keyboard artists to emerge in years.”

Doors will open at 6:30 for the 7 p.m. concert. A $25 donation will be accepted at the door. To view the concert online, register at www.uukennebunk.org/piano-concert.

Schafer Scholarship

applicants sought

American Legion Post 159 is accepting applications for its 2024 Robert Schafer Scholarship, worth $2,500. Applicants must provide a 100-200-word, typed essay on “the meaning and impact of the American Legion as it relates to community and country.”

Kennebunk High School seniors applying must be pursuing an associate’s degree or higher, or a two-year technical degree at a school located in Maine. Applicants should submit completed scholarship essays no later than May 1, 2024, to American Legion Post 159, Attn. Chris Meyer, PO Box 251, Kennebunkport, ME 04046.

A committee from Legion Post 159 will select the winning essay and present the award at Kennebunk High School’s Class Night on May 31.

For more information, call 207-967-2400.

May Day book

sale planned

The Friends of Kennebunk Free Library will have a book sale on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in conjunction with the Kennebunk’s May Day Festival.

The sale will be held in Hank’s Room and outside (weather permitting), and feature adult hardcovers for $2 and paperbacks for $1. Children and young adult books are all four for $1. Puzzles are $1.

Friends of Kennebunk Free Library support the library by raising funds that help sponsor programs and materials, including passes to local museums and parks, summer reading programs, Kanopy streaming service, OverDrive e-content, and large print books.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Ceremony set at small

mammal hospital

The Southern Maine Hospital for Small Mammals, located at 45 Portland Road in Kennebunk, is Maine’s first hospital exclusively serving rabbits, rodents, ferrets, chinchillas and hedgehogs. The hospital’s official ribbon cutting is scheduled for 3 p.m. May 2. The public is invited.

According to a news release, the hospital “is a full-service primary care hospital offering wellness and sick pet visits, a diverse array of surgical procedures, an in-house diagnostic laboratory, x-ray and ultrasound.”

“We’re excited to be able to offer these underserved pets the same high quality of care that cats and dogs receive in everyday practice,” said Dr. Matt Ford in an email.

Southern Maine Hospital for Small Mammals is the only hospital in the state offering the vaccination for RHDV2, a lethal disease that affects wild and domesticated rabbits and hares. The hospital opened in October 2023 and has treated nearly 400 patients.

For more information, call 207-535-9330.

Community Yard Sale

is May 18

Kennebunk’s annual Community Yard Sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 18. The yard sale takes place at the Waterhouse Center at 51 Main St.

All assigned vendor spaces cost $10. Set up is at 7 a.m. and electricity is not available. For more information or an application, call the town clerk’s office at 207-604-1326.

First Congregational

hosts bean supper

First Congregational Church will host the first baked bean and American chop suey supper of 2024 on Saturday, April 27, 4:30-6 p.m. First Congregational Church is located at 141 North St. in Kennebunkport.

First Church bean suppers will be held on the last Saturday of each month through October. The menu includes two types of home baked beans, American chop suey, hot dogs, rolls, and coleslaw, topped off with a slice of homemade pie. Adults and children age 12 and older, $10 per person; children younger than 12, $5 per child.

For more information, call Carol at 207-710-7060.

Atlantic Hall to host

climate event

The Climate Initiative, a nonprofit climate education organization, is partnering with Halcyon String Quartet to present “Realized: Animating a Young People’s Tomorrow.” People are invited into a world of creativity and climate action on May 2 at 7 p.m. at Atlantic Hall in Cape Porpoise for an evening of music, animation, and discussions.

The event, according to a news release, is presented by the Onion Foundation, features a performance by the Halcyon String Quartet alongside a stop-gap animation on climate change, crafted by youth in Maine. Patrons are invited to mingle with fellow attendees, indulge in a grazing board and sip on wine or beer and experience live music intertwined with visuals, followed by a discussion led by the quartet.

To register, visit www.theclimateinitiative.org/events/halcyon/. For more information, email info@theclimateinitiative.org.

Astro Society

May meeting

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England’s next meeting is scheduled for will be Friday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. at The New School in Kennebunk. A business meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m.

The society will host a presentation by Dr. Francois Foucart. Foucart specializes in performing numerical simulations of colliding black holes and neutron stars.

In his presentation, Foucart will discuss what nearly 10 years of gravitational wave observations have revealed; not only about colliding black holes and neutron stars, but also about element formation, nuclear physics, and the history and evolution of the universe.

Foucart is an associate professor at the University of New Hampshire. He was born in Belgium, were he completed an undergraduate degree in engineering. He moved to the United States for his PhD at Cornell University, before working as a postdoctoral fellow, first at the Canadian Institute of Theoretical Astrophysics, and then at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. He has been a faculty member at UNH since 2017.

For more information, visit ASNNE.org.

Wildlife refuge

photo contest

The Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge is accepting photo submissions from April 15 through June 15 for the Fourth annual Sense of Wonder Photo Contest.

The contest is an event popular for those who visit the refuge trails and roadside marsh views, encounter wildlife, and show recreational activities of their families and friends. Jurors will look for imagery that represents all seasons so photos taken in previous years are welcome. This contest is open to all ages. Only images taken on refuge property are eligible for entry.

The Friends will accept up to three images from any camera type including cell phones and any photographic style including black and white, high dynamic range alterations, and any artistic changes by the artist. Since the 12 winning images will be reproduced in a calendar format, submit only horizontal or landscape-oriented images. Only high resolutions at 300-600 dpi and 2550 x 3300 pixels minimum are accepted.

Twelve winning images will be selected for the 2025 Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge calendar available for sale by the Friends late summer.

Visit friendsofrachelcarsonnwr.org/photo-contest to submit up to three items until June 15.

The Friends support the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in its mission to preserve land for migratory birds and local wildlife . The refuge is located in York and Cumberland counties and consists of 11 divisions totaling more than 5,600 acres scattered throughout the towns of Kittery, York, Ogunquit, Wells, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, and Cape Elizabeth.

May Day basket

making workshop

The Brick Store Museum will offer a May Day basket workshop, led by Kathy Polletto of Kennebunk Basketry, on April 27 from noon to 3 p.m. Participants will create their own handwoven May Day basket to hang on a door knob.

May Day baskets, according to a museum press release, started as a popular tradition in the Victorian era. On May Day, a person would fill a basket with flowers and visit a friend’s or neighbor’s house to hang the basket on their door. The visitor rang the doorbell and then ran away, leaving a lovely May Day basket for the receiver.

This is a beginning basketmaking class in which participants will each create a small round hanging basket. It is made with various types of reed splint (materials all provided). Participants will have a choice of colors to add to their baskets. The participants will learn how to start off a base for a round basket. They will also learn how to twine the bottom and over and under weaving and how to attach the handle and rim.

This class is intended for adult learners, and will take place in the museum’s Program Center. To sign up or for more information, visit brickstoremuseum.org/calendar. The workshop fee is $65 per person and includes materials.

The Center seeks

scholarship apps

The Center began accepting applications for the 2024 Hartley Lord Scholarship on April 1. The scholarship is awarded to an outstanding student or individual who has chosen to pursue a degree or certification in a field that focuses on the well-being and needs of the senior members of our society.

The Center, according to a press release, advances the well-being and quality of life for older adults, and the Hartley Lord Scholarship aims to recognize and empower students who demonstrate academic excellence and a passion for improving the lives of older adults. With a focus on fields such as gerontology, social work, nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, healthcare administration, and related disciplines, The Center seeks to award the Hartley Lord Scholarship to a future leader who will drive positive change in senior care and advocacy.

Interested applicants must submit the Hartley Lord Scholarship application, along with one letter of recommendation, to The Center’s Scholarship Committee no later than June 1. Applications can be found on the Community Outreach tab at seniorcenterkennebunk.org, or by contacting Rayanne Coombs at 207-967-8514 or rayanne@seniorcenterkennebunk.org.

The New School

plans Visitor Day

The New School invites prospective students and families to experience a day of exploration and discovery at its upcoming Visitor Day Open House on Sunday, April 28. Visitors will have an opportunity to experience The New School’s educational approach and interact with members of its community. The event is scheduled for 2-4 p.m.

Visitors will have the chance to tour the facilities, engage with the staff through sample classes, and interact with current students to gain insights into life at The New School. Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about the curriculum, whole-child focus, or extracurricular opportunities like eSports and robotics.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit thenewschoolmaine.org.

Housing trust

plans ‘House Party’

The Kennebunkport Heritage Housing Trust will host House Party with Motor Booty Affair at the Nonantum Resort on Friday, April 26. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the band takes the stage at 7 p.m. A ticket includes access to the show and late night snacks from the Nonantum kitchen. There will be a cash bar and photo ops, too.

All proceeds from ticket and beer sales will help the Kennebunkport Heritage Housing Trust build affordable homes for working families and seniors. Tickets are available at khht.org/houseparty.

Land trust to host

Earth Day auction

Kennebunk Land Trust is holding its 24th annual Earth Day Auction fundraiser, held online from April 22-29. The event brings together hundreds of bidders and donors to auction off local items and experiences from restaurants, clothiers, jewelers, artists, and more. Kennebunk Land Trust is a nonprofit in Kennebunk conserving and stewarding land for public use and environmental benefit. Proceeds from the auction protect the environment and wildlife habitat.

For more information about the auction, visit kennebunklandtrust.org/auction or biddingforgood.com/kennebunklandtrust. To donate an item, email info@kennebunklandtrust.org.

The Kennebunk Land Trust was founded in 1972 to preserve and protect significant natural spaces in the Kennebunk area. The trust has preserved over 3,400 acres of forest, fields and waterways. It holds educational and community events to promote natural resource protection and inspire others through nature. The land trust is a member-based organization and relies on the community to achieve its mission. For more information, visit kennebunklandtrust.org.

May Day Festival

set for May 4

Kennebunk will celebrate its 26th annual May Day Festival on Saturday, May 4. There are planned events at the Waterhouse Center, Brick Store Museum, Kennebunk Free Library, Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce. Lafayette Park, Rotary Park, Parson’s Back Field and more.

Duffy’s Tavern & Grill will once again host the pancake breakfast. New this year is a rock climbing wall and mini-golf. The parade will feature many favorites such as the Dunlap Highland Band, Gym Dandies, Shriners, Kennebunk Twirlers, local school bands, floats and more.

For more information, contact Linda Johnson at ljohnson@kennebunkmaine.us or visit kennebunkmaine.us/mayday.

Photography contest

at Brick Store Museum

The annual Brick Store Museum photography contest returns after an eight-year hiatus. The contest is open for submissions, until May 15.

Photographs can be entered in one of five categories: Kennebunk, Travel, Nature, Abstract, or a special category for Youth (12 or under). Winners will be selected from each category. Each participant may submit a maximum of three entries. Three artists from southern Maine will serve as the judges. The museum typically receives over 100 images for consideration.

The contest’s motto is Capture Culture. The museum asks amateur photographers of all ages to participate in the documenting of the world in the 21st century. Edith Barry, the founder of the Brick Store Museum, was an artist and world traveler. In over 60 years of travels, she photographed the places she visited – as close as Kennebunk, and as far as Singapore.

Photographers of all ages are invited to enter up to three photographs. Each entry must consist of a digital image and entry form. Every image entered will appear on the Brick Store Museum’s website for viewing. Winning photographs, including Visitor’s Choice, will be displayed in the museum’s Patsy Bauman Contemporary Gallery this summer.

For more information on the contest and rules, visit https://brickstoremuseum.org/engagement/bsmphotocontest/ or call 207-985-4802.

Holy Cross plans

May Day dinner

A lasagna dinner will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church on Storer Street in Kennebunk during the May Day Festival. The dinner is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12.

The meal will include homemade lasagna, salads, breads, and dessert. Take-out meals will also be available. Half of the proceeds will go to the Community Outreach Services of Kennebunk.

For more information, call 207-985-4803 and leave a message.

Historical society

hosts bean supper

The Arundel Historical Society will host a baked bean and pasta supper on Saturday April 27. It will be held at the Mildred L. Day School gym from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The school is located at 600 Limerick Road, Arundel.

The menu includes baked beans (two types), mac and cheese, American chop suey, hot dogs, coleslaw, cornbread/rolls, drinks and coffee and homemade desserts. Take-out is available. Suggested donations are: adults, $10; children 6-10 years, $5; children 5 and younger, free.

There will be historical displays, membership information, a spring raffle and merchandise available. The supper benefits the Arundel Historical Society.

Fiddling exhibit

opens at museum

The Brick Store Museum announced the opening of a new exhibition, Wicked Good Fiddling, that focuses on Maine’s fiddling heritage. The exhibition is supported by grants from Maine Humanities Council and the Onion Foundation. It will be on display through May 12.

Visitors to the exhibition, according to a news release, can expect to find imagery and information illustrating fiddling in Maine over two centuries, shown through photographs, tune books, musical recordings and of course fiddles themselves. Interactives will include family-accessible programs and activities to do while exploring the exhibition. Curator Paul Wells will present a talk on his upcoming book of Maine fiddle tunes during the exhibit’s run.

The Flyers are a relatively new quartet of musicians who put a contemporary spin on traditional New England dance music. Don and Cindy Roy have long been the exponents of Maine’s Franco-American musical heritage. Don’s fiddling and Cindy’s piano accompaniment, plus her step-dancing, have entertained audiences at festivals and concerts nationwide. Tickets for the concert are $20 per person, $15 for museum members, and can be purchased at www.brickstoremuseum.org/calendar.

For more information, visit brickstoremuseum.org.

Faerie house exhibition

at Kennebunk Library

Participants are invited to build a faerie house to welcome the faeries back to the garden at Kennebunk Free Library. Faerie houses will be accepted at the library from April 22-30.

Participants are asked to build a house with a base no larger than 14 inches by 14 inches, and no taller than 30 inches and use natural materials only. There will be a selection of natural materials available in the library starting April 1.

All faerie houses submitted to the library by April 31 will receive a certificate from the Seacoast Garden Club. Participants can stop by the Faerie Festival on May 4 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and pick up their certificates. Faerie houses will be on display at the library through May 10. May 11 is the last day to pick up faerie houses.

Those who prefer to keep their faerie house at home, can take a photo and send it to ys@kennebunklibrary.org by April 31. The library will share the photos on social media.

Faerie house schedule:

• April 1: First day to pick up natural materials at the library.

• April 22: First day to bring faerie houses to the library for display.

• April 30: Last day to submit faerie houses or a photo to the library.

• May 4: Faerie Festival.

• May 11: Last day to pick up faerie houses to take home.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or visit KennebunkLibrary.org.

Astro Society to

host star parties

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England has set its schedule for public Star Parties through August and invites the public to attend. The society operates its own observatory, the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, on Route 35, in West Kennebunk.

At the Star Parties, the public, as well as society members, are most invited to observe the heavens through club telescopes, as well as member telescopes. Stars, visible planets, and deep-sky objects can all be viewed. Experienced society members are on hand to guide the observing, explain what is being seen, and answer questions. There is no fee.

The Talmage Observatory at Starfield opens at 7:30 p.m. for the events. For directions, visit http://asnne.org/where-to-find-us.php.

Dates for upcoming Star Parties:

May 10 (rain date, May 11); June 8; July 5 (rain date July 6); and Aug. 9 (rain date Aug. 10).

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at the New School in Kennebunk. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. For more information, visit ASNNE.org.

Artist explores

local dwellings

The Brick Store Museum’s 2023 artist-in-residence, Elizabeth Winter, applied her artistic residency to the study of “significant insignificant buildings” of the town, according to a news release. Her exhibit, The Dwellings Project, is on view at the Brick Store Museum through May 12.

Visitors to the exhibit are invited to explore local well-known and unknown landmarks as depicted in Winter’s multi-media works; and contribute to the project through a large art activity in the center of the gallery. Winter is a painter and mixed media artist in based in West Kennebunk.

The museum’s artist-in-residence program, funded by the Bauman Family Foundation, is seeking applications for the 2024 artist-in-residence. Artists of any form and media (writers, painters, performers, etc.) are invited to apply through April 30. The application and information about the residency can be found on at brickstoremuseum.org.

Legion Post 74

meetings schedule

American Legion Webber Lefebvre Post 74 in Kennebunk holds meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Legion Post 74 is located at 15 Water St.

Legion Post 74 is looking for new members. The Post participates in the May Day and Memorial Day parades, flag

retirement ceremonies with the Boy Scouts, furnishes a scholarship to the high school and participates in many other local activities and charities.

Concerts in West K!

announces lineup

The long-running Concerts in West K! series of acoustic music returns for spring 2024 with a line-up of traditional musicians from Canada, Ireland, and the U.S.

Young Cape Breton fiddler Doug Lamey comes to West Kennebunk for a concert on Sunday, May 19. Lamey has deep roots in Cape Breton music and culture. He is the grandson of legendary fiddler Bill Lamey, one of the pioneers in recorded Cape Breton fiddling. He has recently released his second album, "True North." Lamey's concert will take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, May 19, from 3-5 p.m.

Young Cape Breton fiddler Doug Lamey comes to West Kennebunk for a concert on Sunday, May 19. Lamey has deep roots in Cape Breton music and culture. He is the grandson of legendary fiddler Bill Lamey, one of the pioneers in recorded Cape Breton fiddling. He has recently released his second album, “True North.” Lamey’s concert will take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, May 19, from 3-5 p.m.

Finishing out the spring season will be a concert by Maine fiddler Frank Ferrel and Nova Scotia pianist Kimberley Holmes. Ferrel has contributed to more than two dozen albums, toured Scotland as a featured performer with the Celtic group, The Boys of the Lough, and appeared as a regular featured guest on the NPR radio program “A Prairie Home Companion.” His repertoire includes the full range of fiddle music from the Anglo, Celtic, and French traditions of New England and the Maritimes. He is a member of the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame.

The Farrel and Holmes concert is set for Wednesday, June 12, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

All shows take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, 160 Alfred Road, West Kennebunk. There is open seating for all concerts on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is by $20 per person donation at the door. For more information, call Paul Wells at 207-985-2831.

Land trust announces

schedule for nature walks

Kennebunk Land Trust released the dates for its Nature Walk series. The first Saturday of each month, the land trust hosts a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Participants are invited to explore a new local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by local Maine Guides and master naturalists, who take participants through the nature preserve and share knowledge and ask questions about the flora, fauna, and nature.

The walks are free of charge for all ages and held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The schedule:

• May 4 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

• June 1 – Butler Preserve

• July 6 – For All Forever Preserve

• Aug. 3 – Hope Woods

• Sept. 7 – Wonderbrook Park

• Oct. 5 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

• Nov. 2 – Butler Preserve

• Dec. 7 – For All Forever Preserve

The 2024 walk schedule subject to change with notice. For more information and to register, visit kennebunklandtrust.org.

Kennebunk Savings and Southern Maine Health Care are sponsors of the events.

Amateur Radio Society

meets at The New School

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a “tech talk” by a society member.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Legion Post 159

meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend. Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport.

Future meeting dates are May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

