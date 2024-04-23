Shoppers at Hannaford supermarkets who bought store-brand beef, in small pack or family pack sizes at stores in Maine from April 6-16 are advised to either throw it out because of a possible E. coli contamination or return the product or its packaging for a refund.

At the time the recall was issued, no product was on store shelves.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the recall Monday and advised people to check their freezers for meat with the sell by dates between April 6-18. The Scarborough-based grocery chain advised customers of the health advisory the recall notice this week out of an abundance of caution, noting that no illnesses had been reported.

E. coli is a bacteria that if eaten can cause serious illness.

The Hannaford-brand 85% lean ground beef, manufactured through Greater Omaha Packing Co. with April 6-18 sell by dates, is involved in a possible contamination.

On Tuesday, the supermarket chain expanded its advisory to include 80% lean ground beef in small or family packs with April 6-16 sell-by dates; it may have been purchased as early as April 4.

The recall affects stores across Maine, including those in central Maine, as well as stores in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For a complete list of stores affected, visit www.hannaford.com/customer-service/food-safety.

