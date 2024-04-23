A Mount Desert Island man was arrested Monday in connection with two house fires that police say were intentionally set.

Glenn Stanley, 58, is facing two charges of arson, according to Maine State Police.

Local fire departments responded on Monday to two fires, which they believe were set deliberately, at homes off of Stanley Mountain Road.

No one was at either home, police said.

Stanley is being held at the Hancock County Jail.

