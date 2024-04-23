Cape Elizabeth
Mon. 4/29 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee Town Hall
Thu. 5/2 8:30 a.m. School Building Advisory Zoom
Thu. 5/2 6:30 p.m. School Building Advisory Town Hall
Thu. 5/2 7 p.m. Recycling Committee Public Works
South Portland
Mon. 4/29 8:30 a.m. Board of Health Zoom, Planning/Dev.
Wed. 5/1 6:30 p.m. Comp. Plan Committee Zoom, City Hall
Thu. 5/2 4 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee Planning/Dev.
Thu. 5/2 6:30 p.m. Library Advisory Board Zoom, Main Library
