Learn about proposed new Saco school campus

To the editor,

On April 29, the Saco City Council will host a public hearing to explain the financing and consolidation of the city’s elementary schools into a “State of the Art” facility on Route 1. The projected cost of the new school campus is $140,600,000.

The State of Maine Department of Education will pay $101,300,000 of the cost. The balance of $39,300,000 will be the responsibility of Saco taxpayers. The city will purchase a municipal bond for $39,300,000 and assess each property owner based on the assessed value of their property.

Superintendent Jeremy Ray offered an example of a residential property assessed for $375,000 could see a tax of approximately $382 a year as its cost of the bond. This encumbrance will remain on the property until the bond is paid off.

Those in Ward 4 where coastal homes with high assessments are located will pay the most. I bet the assessed values of local commercial and industrial businesses in the industrial park as well as the Route 1 corridor are high and will also pay a lot. And Saco seniors on fixed incomes don’t need an additional tax burden.

What will become of Burns, Young and Fairfield school buildings when the new school is open? If any of these schools are sold, will the proceeds be used to reduce or renegotiate the bond?

Please attend the School Public Hearing on April 29, at the Saco City Hall Auditorium on the second floor at 6:30 p.m. Ask questions and get the facts. The School Bond Referendum to approve $39,300,000 is scheduled for June 11.

Don Pilon

Saco Resident

