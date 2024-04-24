BASEBALL

Marcelo Mayer, Nick Yorke and Nick Decker hit home runs Wednesday night to lead the visiting Portland Sea Dogs to a 7-4 victory against the Hartford Yard Goats.

Mayer hit a solo homer in the first, Yorke added a three-run shot during a four-run third, and Decker contributed a two-run shot in the eighth as Portland came back from a Tuesday night loss in the series opener.

Wyatt Olds (1-1), who relieved during Hartford’s four-run third, struck out five in 2 1/3 scoreless innings for Portland (10-5).

Mayer went 3 for 4, finishing a triple shy of a cycle, and scored three runs.

HOCKEY

The San Jose Sharks fired Coach David Quinn after two rough seasons as part of a massive rebuilding project.

Quinn spent two years in San Jose that were marked with lackluster play as the team traded away high-priced stars like Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns, Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier, part of a major overhaul to get the franchise back to being a contender.

The Sharks had a 41-98-25 record in Quinn’s two seasons for the worst mark in the NHL in that span. San Jose finished in last place in the league this season and has a 25.5% chance of earning the No. 1 draft pick and the prize that is expected to be Hobey Baker Award winner Macklin Celebrini, who played one season for the Sharks’ junior team while living in the Bay Area.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Detroit Lions and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than $120 million with $77 million in guarantees. Also, offensive tackle Penei Sewell agreed on a four-year, $112 million deal.

Both players are All-Pros.

• The Baltimore Ravens gave wide receiver Rashod Bateman a two-year contract extension that will keep the 2021 first-round pick with the team through the 2026 season.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The Dallas Wings, under a 15-year deal approved by the Dallas City Council, will move to an arena that is part of the Dallas convention center for the 2026 season.

The team will play two more seasons in its current home at the University of Texas at Arlington, about 20 miles from downtown Dallas.

n A day after announcing her retirement from a 14-year career, Epiphanny Prince has a new job working with the New York Liberty as director of player and community engagement.

NBA: Naz Reid, who helped the Minnesota Timberwolves overcome an injury to Karl-Anthony Towns to have one of the best seasons in franchise history, was voted the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.

Reid edged Malik Monk of Sacramento to become the third undrafted player to win the award for the league’s best reserve. Bobby Portis Jr. of Milwaukee was third.

SKIING

HIRSCHER RETURNING: Marcel Hirscher, an eight-time overall World Cup champion, plans to return to ski racing next season after five years in retirement. And he’ll compete for the Netherlands — his mother’s country — instead of his native Austria.

The Austrian winter sports federation announced it had released the 35-year-old Hirscher and endorsed his nation change.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Team Penske suffered a humiliating disqualification when reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden was stripped of his victory in the season-opening race for manipulating his push-to-pass system.

Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin, who finished third in the opener on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, was also disqualified. Will Power, who finished fourth, was docked 10 points.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Everton dealt a major blow to Liverpool’s title hopes, scoring a 2-0 victory at home in the game between city rivals.

The loss kept Liverpool in second place, three points behind league leader Arsenal and one ahead of defending champion Manchester City, which is in third and has two games in hand on both rivals. Everton is eight points above the relegation zone.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Coach Xavi Hernández will stay with Barcelona for another year in a reversal of his decision to quit at the end of the season.

