Books/Authors

April 25

Ed Judd author talk: “View from the Podium,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org

April 30

Margaret Jones author talk: “Walking Sacred Sites,” 6 p.m., New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road. newgloucesterlibrary.org

May 1

Matt Cost author talk: “Clay Wolfe/Port Essex” series, 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org

Philip Baker author talk: “Hunger Hill,” 6 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Exhibits/Galleries

Through April 27

“Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition”: Art gallery, USM campus, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Film

April 25

“Southside With You” (2016): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

April 27

“The Secret Garden” (2020): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (2023): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., Westbrook. facebook.com/WalkerMemorialLibrary

May 2

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Music

April 25

Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Jimmy Macisso: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

April 26

Sarah Libby: 5 p.m., Cowbell, 90 Rock Row, Westbrook. cowbellmaine.com

Continental Shakedown: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Jimmy Macisso: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Something Stupid: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

April 27

Doubting Gravity: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

April 28

Don Campbell: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cowbell, 90 Rock Row, Westbrook. cowbellmaine.com

Tristin Lee: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

May 2

Gary Wittner; McCoy Mrubata: 6 p.m., Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road. Register by calling 655-4283. raymondvillagelibrary.org

David Good; Jeff Willis: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

May 3

Jacques, Haines and Perkins: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Papa Tim and the Whiskey Throttle Band: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

May 4

Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Lexi James: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater

April 25 & 26

“Spring Dance Concert: Reclaim”: 7 p.m., Russell Hall, USM campus, 37 College Ave., Gorham. $18, $12 seniors, $8 students. usm.maine.edu/theatre

April 26 & 27

“A Harlequinade”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $35. portlandballet.org

Through April 28

“A Murder is Announced”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Through May 5

“Tuck Everlasting”: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $26, $24 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

