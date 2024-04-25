Knights 5K race

The Knights of Columbus at Saint Anne’s Church have announced its second annual 5K race will take place at 9 a.m. May 18. The race starts and ends at the church at 299 Main St.

The organization aims to raise $4,000 to go to local charities, scholarships, food pantries, Maine Special Olympics and pregnancy resource centers, according to an announcement.

Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. Register at stanthonysparish.org/st-annes. For more information or for a race sponsorship, email randyporter0001@gmail.com.

Donate blood

An opportunity to donate blood to the American Red Cross will be at a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. May 9 at Cressey Road Christian Church, 81 Cressey Road, in Gorham.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/donate.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on April 24, 1974, that the Dirigo 4-H Girls held a hike and cookout with their leader Jean Dolloff and assistant leader Caroline Pease.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on April 18 that the U.S. public debt was $34,583,094,965,544.54.

