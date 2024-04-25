WINDHAM – Gladys A. Lyden, 89, of Windham, died April 19, 2024, surrounded by her children and grandson.

She was born March 11, 1935, in Swampscott, Mass. She graduated from Swampscott High School in 1953, and attended Felt and Comptometer School in Boston. She was employed by the Boston & Maine Railroad and the Maine Central Railroad.

Gladys lived with diabetes. She was athletic, earning high school varsity letters in field hockey and basketball and was also on the drill team. She was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed Country Western line dancing. Gladys loved hosting parties with her loved ones and holidays were a favorite.

Gladys was predeceased by her husband, Eugene, in 2009. They celebrated their 53rd Wedding Anniversary just five days before Gene passed. She was predeceased by her parents, Doris (Leighton) Coletti and Frank Coletti. She is survived by her three children, Karen (Lyden) White, Martin Lyden and Eugene Lyden; her grandson, Stephen White; three great grandchildren, Dakota, Nathan and Liberty; her brother Richard Coletti, and sister, Janet (Coletti) Veinot. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

A service was held at the graveside for immediate family only. It was at Gladys’ request that information about her passing not be shared with anyone until after she was buried.

