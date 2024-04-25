SACO – Michael J. Pesce, 89, of Wildwood Drive passed away Monday April 22, 2024 at his residence with family by his side. He was born in Portland on Jan. 24, 1935, the son of Joseph and Violet Dagnus Pesce.

Michael attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School.

Michael was first employed by Eastern Beauty supply and later owned and operated his own business, Unique Beauty Supply, servicing most of southern Maine for over 50 years.

Michael enjoyed watching all New England sports teams, saltwater fishing, boating, and visiting casinos in retirement.

He was predeceased by a brother Richard Pesce and sister Anne McMennamin.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Donna Blanchard Pesce of Saco; son, Kevin Pesce and his wife Karen of Gorham; and a sister, Suzanne Pesce of Portland.

A private graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland, New Calvary Section. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with his services.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 Us Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous