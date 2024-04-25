Maine was in the national spotlight on April 8 when the total eclipse of the sun occurred in a swath measuring 115 miles wide, through the state, from border to border. Thousands of out-of-staters and uncounted numbers of Mainers flocked to places within the band of “totality” to witness the few minutes of darkness that the eclipse brought on a sunny, clear and remarkably mild day. Others observed the eclipse from parts of the state that didn’t go completely dark, but had plenty of excitement seeing the sun partially eclipsed by the moon.

For a state that had been forecast to have an 80% chance of cloud cover, the day was a complete winner. For those who had traveled great distances to get here, the gamble paid off.

There are few, if any, natural events that can capture the national imagination and consciousness like an eclipse. For a nation that seems obsessed with screens, media and celebrity this day was like the Super Bowl of mother nature. One day in which we grant an amazing amount of attention, if but fleetingly, to an event that links us to thousands of generations of humans that have come before us.

To stand in a field in Aroostook, or by the side of a lake in Rangeley, and feel the same power and awe of this occurrence that has affected both humans and animals since the dawn of time was at once chilling and exhilarating.

Some feel that the event marks a new year, a time for new beginnings. If so, we as Mainers and citizens of the world would do well to sit up and pay attention. There is way too much pain and suffering across the world in the form of wars, famine and disease. One might argue that these afflictions are always present, even part of the human condition. But to accept that would be to admit that we are powerless to effect change in ourselves and in our world.

Each and every day, Mainers have the opportunity to make changes that affect the future of our state, our country and world. The purchases we make, both in type and quantity, can affect everything from global warming to economic inequality. The ways in which we get around the state in cars, trucks, buses and trains. And, most importantly, the manner in which we engage in civic life by choosing to vote and support candidates who are clearly in favor of maintaining democracy over authoritarian rule; the candidates who support equal rights for all and economic security and justice in a turbulent world.

November in Maine and all across the country will be a pivotal point for our society as we choose who will lead us into the future, locally and globally. We all need to take time to look up from our digital devices and witness a phenomenon that links us to one another in ways that are enduring and unique. The sun and the moon had the power to unite us for a few moments earlier this month. The choices we make in November are equally clear.

The time has come to have serious conversations with our neighbors about what unites us, not what divides. Conversations about what we have in common, bonds that transcend race, sexual identity, ability, or any other trait that politicians use to manipulate us. The time has come to ensure that everyone is registered to vote and turns out on election day to vote. Again, the choices we make in November are clear.

Maine was the last state in the country to see the eclipse. We can be the first state in the country to say on election night that we stand for everyone in our state, country and world, no matter what.

