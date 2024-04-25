BASEBALL

Nick Yorke hit a two-run homer during a three-run first inning Thursday night and the visiting Portland Sea Dogs held on for a 3-2 victory against the Hartford Yard Goats.

Helcris Olivarez (1-0), Ryan Zeferjahn and Alex Hoppe combined on a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and six walks for Portland (11-5), which has won two of the first three games of the six-game series.

Blaze Jordan had a double and two singles for the Sea Dogs.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal didn’t need much effort Thursday, cruising to a 6-1, 6-0 victory against American teenager Darwin Blanch in the first round of the Madrid Open.

Nadal looked in good form in what was only his third match since returning from his latest injury layoff. He made his return in Barcelona last week, losing to Alex De Minaur in the second round.

Nadal, 37, arrived in Madrid saying he was not 100% fit, and was only going to play because the tournament was at home.

GOLF

OPEN QUALIFYING: Charlie Woods failed to qualify for his first U.S. Open after shooting a 9-over 81 in a local qualifying event at Port St. Lucie, Florida.

The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods tied for 61st among the 74 players who finished the 6,975-yard layout at Legacy Golf & Tennis Club. The top five advanced to regional qualifying.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arne Slot, the coach of Feyenoord in the Netherlands, said his club is “negotiating” with Liverpool over his move there.

Slot, 45, told ESPN that he’s “still on hold” but has “every confidence” a deal will be reached to replace Jurgen Klopp, who is leaving at the end of the season after nearly nine years.

n Phil Foden continued his career-best scoring season with two goals as visiting Manchester City thrashed Brighton, 4-0.

URUGUAY: Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, 37, who played in the past four World Cups, announced his retirement from international soccer.

COLLEGE

FOOTBALL: Iowa State and Kansas State will play their 2025 opener in Ireland at the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

The Cyclones and Wildcats will close the 2024 regular season in Ames, Iowa, on Nov. 24, then meet again on Aug. 23, 2025, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

OLYMPICS

REVIEW PLANNED: Heavily criticized for its secretive oversight of positive tests by 23 Chinese swimmers before the Tokyo Olympics, the World Anti-Doping Agency appointed a veteran Swiss prosecutor to review how it handled the cases.

The Montreal-based doping watchdog said Eric Cottier will be an independent prosecutor “to conduct a thorough review of WADA’s handling of the matter.”

SOCCER: South Korea will miss the men’s tournament at the Olympics for the first time since 1984 after losing a penalty shootout to Indonesia at the Under-23 Asian Cup quarterfinals at Doha, Qatar.

HORSE RACING

HALL OF FAME: Triple Crown winner Justify, 2017 Horse of the Year Gun Runner and jockey Joel Rosario were elected to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.

Jockey Abe Hawkins, Aristides, winner of the first Kentucky Derby in 1875, and Lecomte were selected by the Pre-1900 Historic Review Committee. The late Harry F. Guggenheim, the late Clement L. Hirsch and the late turf writer Joe Hirsch were selected by the Pillars of the Turf Committee.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Stephen Curry was named the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year, adding to a resume that includes two MVPs, an All-Star Game MVP, an NBA Finals MVP, a Western Conference finals MVP and nine All-NBA selections.

The other two finalists were DeMar DeRozan of Chicago and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City.

• Khris Middleton of Milwaukee has a sprained right ankle that puts his status in question for Game 3 against the Pacers in Indianapolis.

