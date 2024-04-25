Two-day book sale – Friday, May 3, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Shaw Gym, 75 South St., Gorham. Sponsored by Friends of Baxter Memorial Library. Event includes a train show by Maine3Railers.

Plant sale and raffle – Saturday, May 4, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. Sponsored by Gorham Woman’s Club. Perennials and house plants will be available, as well as rock painting for kids.

Plant sale – Saturday, May 11, 9 a.m.-noon, Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, corner of routes 4A and 202, Buxton. Sponsored by Buxton Garden Club and proceeds benefit a scholarship for a high school senior pursuing a career in horticulture.

