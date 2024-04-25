Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, April 27, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 families. Takeout available.

Casco pie supper – Saturday, April 27, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Pizza, chicken, pork, beef, spaghetti, shepherd’s and more pies. Salads and dessert. $12, $5 ages 8 and under.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, May 1, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.

Community meal – Wednesday, May 1, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Gorham bean supper – Saturday, May 4, 4-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. Takeout available, no pre-order. $10, $5 under 12.

