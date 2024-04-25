‘Honor Flight’ info

A representative of Honor Flight Maine, a group that provides veterans with free trips to and tours of Washington, D.C., will speak at the Wednesday, May 1, meeting of the American Legion Post 62 at 6:30 p.m. This was originally scheduled for April 3 and was postponed.

There will be three presentations at the meeting, according to Post Commander Dennis Marrotte.

On May 11, the post will decorate veterans’ graves at Woodlawn Cemetery. Members should meet at the Veterans Rest flagpole at 9 a.m.

WML Friends scholarship

The deadline to apply for the Friends of Walker Memorial Library Scholarship is Friday, May 3. The scholarship grants $1,000 to students, including graduating seniors, home schoolers and those at Westbrook vocational students. To apply, go to walkerfriends.org/scholarship.

The Friends will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the library on Main Street. They will plan their annual meeting and book sale. Membership is $5 per year and new members can join and pay at the lending desk.

Senior Citizens bus trip

Westbrook Senior Citizens is organizing an overnight bus trip Sept. 13-15 to the Eastern States Exposition in Springfield, Massachusetts. Lodging for two nights and breakfast are included.

The itinerary includes a stop at the Yankee Candle Flagship on the way home.

For costs and more information, contact Carol Hayden at 854-2112.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on April 24, 1974, that Laverne Faye and Ginny Douglass were to serve refreshments at the Highland Lake Congregational Church Guild meeting.

