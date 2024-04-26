Opening for the season

The Windham Historical Society will open for the season on Wednesday, May 1. Visit on Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. The historical society has also added open hours for the Village Green on the last Saturday of each month from June through September from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Personal tours can be arranged. To schedule a visit or learn more, call 892-1433.

Alumni banquet

The 2024 Windham Alumni Banquet and Social will be held on May 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Windham Middle School Cafeteria. A light lunch will be served, with finger sandwiches, appetizers and desserts. Coffee, punch and ice water will be included.

The price is $10 per person. For more information about the event, contact board President Gary Plummer at 892-8570.

Child care fundraiser

Windham/Raymond School Age Child Care, a local nonprofit before- and after-school program, will host a fundraising shredding event on May 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lowe’s parking lot at 64 Manchester Drive in Windham.

There is no limit on the amount of materials you can bring to shred. The service is free, but donations to support the program are encouraged.

Rides for seniors

Age-Friendly Windham has a program providing free transportation to medical appointments for seniors.

The appointments must be in the Greater Portland area. Rides to and returning from the appointment are available.

To request a ride or volunteer to help, contact 892-4649 or email coordinator Erica Bell-Watkins at eabellwatkins@windhammaine.us.

