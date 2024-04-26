Maine stands at a pivotal juncture, with a crucial opportunity to initiate significant reforms that could forever change the landscape of justice for sexual assault victims in the state. However, this potential progress is at risk of being stalled. Without the Maine Legislature voting on critical measures like a rape kit tracking system – which Maine was closer to doing than ever – the quest for meaningful reform and enhanced support for sexual assault victims will be indefinitely delayed.

The Maine statewide sexual assault hotline receives thousands of calls every year. According to FBI crime reports, there are more than 400 reported rapes in the state annually. Today, only around 20% of rape kits in Maine get sent to the crime lab for testing, and we don’t know how many kits going back years or decades are sitting untested on law enforcement shelves. To add to this, Maine is the last state in the country to enact any of Joyful Heart Foundation’s six pillars of rape kit reform established by experts across the country and supported by the U.S. Department of Justice.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS Ilse Knecht is the policy and advocacy director for the Joyful Heart Foundation and manages its End the Backlog initiative. She has 25 years experience in the anti-sexual assault and victims’ rights field. Burcu Sagiroglu is the policy and advocacy associate at the Joyful Heart Foundation and a graduate of Colby College, and has been working to end the rape kit backlog for five years.

Right now, L.D. 2129, which would meet two pillars by requiring a statewide inventory of untested kits and establishing a rape kit tracking system for newly collected kits, is languishing at the Capitol. It is not just about improving statistics. It’s about bringing tangible, needed support to those affected by sexual violence; increasing accountability in the rape kit handling system; and improving the criminal justice system’s handling of these cases.

The failure to pass necessary measures not only jeopardizes rape kit reform efforts but other health and safety issues as well. Currently, several bills are at risk amid the budget fight; several of Maine’s women’s health clinics face the threat of closure due to a lack of funding. A bill to develop recommendations to solve major problems around ambulance and EMS service was stalled due to legislative inaction as well. This is a glimpse of the broader repercussions that come from inadequate and stalled legislative action.

We urge the Legislature to take swift action and complete this crucial work. Enacting L.D 2129 to mandate a statewide inventory and a rape kit tracking system is a statement that Maine is committed to transforming its approach to survivors’ healing and justice. It will provide a clear, organized and transparent method to ensure that rape kits are handled efficiently and that victims can track their cases anonymously via the system, bringing them much-needed information about their kit and thereby reinforcing trust in our justice system. It also sets the stage for full reform, which includes mandatory testing of reported kits and victims’ rights to know the status and location of their kit. Moreover, it sends a powerful message that Maine cares about sexual assault survivors, and that their cases matter.

Legislators, the time to act is now. Pass L.D. 2129 and other pending health and safety legislation. It is time to prioritize the well-being of Maine’s residents over political maneuvering. Let Maine be the state that moves forward, not the one that stays stuck in last place. Do this for the health, safety and healing of every sexual assault victim awaiting justice.

