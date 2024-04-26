FOOTBALL

The NFL announced it will allow players to wear protective soft-shell helmet covers known as Guardian caps during games next season if they choose.

The league is also expanding the use of the devices during practices. Defensive backs and receivers have joined the position groups now required to wear the caps during all contact practices.

The NFL has mandated the caps’ use at practices for some players since 2022. Quarterbacks, kickers and punters are the only remaining position groups not required to wear them during practice.

• Korey Cunningham, an offensive lineman who played for three NFL teams during a five-year career, has died. He was 28.

Police said Cunningham was found dead Thursday in his Clifton, New Jersey, home. Officers had gone to the home after a family member reported they could not contact Cunningham.

Advertisement

The cause of death remains under investigation. Police said there was no evidence of foul play.

TENNIS

MADRID OPEN: Carlos Alcaraz didn’t need to put his tender right arm to the test while easing to victory in his opening match at the Madrid Open.

The two-time defending champion was playing for the first time in nearly a month after his injured arm ruled him out of Monte Carlo and Barcelona. And after doubting this week he would be good to go in Spain’s capital, Alcaraz admitted he could afford to hold back a little in a 6-2, 6-1 win over Alexander Shevchenko.

Defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka faced tougher resistance in her opening match while beating Magda Linette 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on the Caja Magica clay.

COLLEGES

Advertisement

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Southern California Coach Lindsay Gottlieb has signed a contract extension through the 2029-30 season after the Trojans reached the NCAA Elite Eight in her third season and made their deepest tournament run in 30 years, Athletic Director Jen Cohen announced.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Kansas star center Hunter Dickinson announced he would return for a final season with the Jayhawks.

Coach Bill Self also said he has signed a fourth player from the transfer portal in Rylan Griffen, a starter on the Alabama team that reached the NCAA Final Four.

FOOTBALL: Former Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has joined the Maryland football staff, a spokesman for the Terrapins said.

Ferentz, the son of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, is a senior offensive assistant and does not count as one of the 10 on-field coaches.

SOCCER

Advertisement

BRAZIL: Brazilian soccer star Marta, the six-time women’s world player of the year, plans to retire from the national team after this year.

The 38-year-old Marta has told CNN Brasil that she hopes to play in the Olympics in Paris but said that would be her last major tournament for the national team.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Real Madrid moved another step closer to a 36th Spanish league title after beating Real Sociedad 1-0 and extending its lead in the standings to 14 points.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men need just five points from their last five games to ensure the title will return to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Leicester secured automatic promotion back into the English Premier League after Leeds lost to Queens Park Rangers.

Leicester’s return was sealed when second-placed Leeds – four points behind Leicester – was thumped at QPR 4-0.

Advertisement

The Foxes achieved promotion at the first time of asking after being relegated from the Premier League last season following a third-to-last finish.

ITALIAN LEAGUE: Salernitana was relegated from Serie A after going down at Frosinone 3-0.

The Salerno club has only two wins in 35 league games and was bottom of the table.

The win was vital for Frosinone, one of at least seven teams fighting not to be one of the two other clubs that joins Salernitana in the second tier next season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »