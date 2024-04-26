PORTLAND—Yarmouth’s boys’ lacrosse team is young and unproven, but the Clippers have come of age quickly and nicely so far in the 2024 season.

Thanks in large part to a senior standout, Colter Olson, who is setting the tone with his talent and leadership.

Box score Yarmouth 20 Waynflete 6 Y- 7 10 3 0- 20

W- 2 0 1 3- 6 First quarter

9:29 Y Cain (Yeo)

8:21 Y Minnihan (unassisted)

7:13 W Woodman (unassisted)

6:34 Y Walsh (unassisted)

5:22 Y Walsh (Cain)

3:56 Y Brown (Ahrens)

1:37 W Woodman (unassisted)

1:18 Y Olson (unassisted)

1:08 Y Walsh (Cain) Second quarter

11:54 Y Brown (Tippie)

10:57 Y Brown (Olson)

10:17 Y Cain (Olson)

9:14 Y Minnihan (Olson)

8:26 Y Olson (unassisted)

7:10 Y Minnihan (unassisted)

5:03 Y Cain (unassisted)

4:05 Y Yeo (Olson) (MAN-UP)

2:54 Y Minnihan (Olson)

1:02 Y Wentworth (Olson) Third quarter

10:06 Y Yeo (unassisted)

5:40 Y Olson (unassisted)

2:50 W N. Kirby (unassisted)

:05 Y Minnihan (Yeo) Fourth quarter

9:45 W Woodman (unassisted)

8:03 W Savory Kreiss (Woodman)

3:59 W Woodman (unassisted) Goals:

Y- Minnihan, Walsh 4, Brown, Cain, Olson 3, Yeo 2, Wentworth

W- Woodman 4, N. Kirby, Savory Kreiss Assists:

Y- Olson 6, Cain, Yeo 2, Ahrens, Tippie

W- Woodman Faceoffs (Yarmouth, 22-7)

Y- Tippie 15 of 17, Podhouser 7 of 10, Graham 0 of 2

W- Manriquez-Verdi 4 of 13, Fremont 1 of 9, Reese 2 of 7, Ground balls:

Y- 36

W- 21 Turnovers:

Y- 11

W- 20 Shots:

Y- 51

W- 14 Shots on cage:

Y- 38

W- 10 Saves:

Y (Wallace) 2, (Kim) 1, (Redfield) 1

W (von Stade) 17, (J. Kirby) 1

Friday afternoon at Fore River Fields, Yarmouth put its undefeated record on the line against host Waynflete, the three-time reigning Class C state champion.

The Clippers shot to a 7-2 lead after one quarter, then Olson put on a passing clinic in a 10-goal second period, assisting on six of the goals and scoring another to help Yarmouth open up an insurmountable 17-2 advantage.

With a mercy rule running clock in effect for the second half, the Clippers made it 20-3 after three quarters, then closed out a 20-6 victory.

Olson finished with three goals and six assists, four other players scored at least three goals and Yarmouth improved to 5-0 on the season, dropping the undermanned Flyers to 1-2 in the process.

Advertisement

“Colter draws the entire defense and the biggest difference with him from last year is he’s patient,” said Clippers coach Jon Miller. “His eyes are up and he’s committed very few unforced turnovers. He knows when he needs to score and when he needs to pass.”

Overwhelming

Waynflete handled North Yarmouth Academy, 14-6, last June to win its third consecutive Class C state title. The Flyers return plenty of talent in 2024, but the roster is smaller than normal. After downing visiting Lake Region in the opener (16-2), Waynflete fell at Wells Wednesday, 11-4.

Yarmouth, which wasn’t able to reach the state game a year ago for the first time since 2018, losing to York in the state semifinals, 9-3, has sizzled in the early going in 2024, defeating visiting Gray-New Gloucester/Poland (18-7), host Freeport (21-6), host Brunswick (18-6) and visiting Greely (17-1), a composite scoring difference of 74-20.

Last season, the Flyers enjoyed a 10-8 win at Yarmouth, something Olson mentioned in a pregame pep talk.

The Clippers entered play Friday having beaten Waynflete in 10 of 13 meetings since 2002 and on a very pleasant afternoon (54 degrees with a light breeze at the start), they made it 11 of 14.

Advertisement

With ease.

Yarmouth came out firing, but was stymied initially, as junior Matt Cain had a shot saved by Flyers’ senior goalie Skiddy von Stade, then Olson shot high, but with 9:29 remaining in the first quarter, Cain put the Clippers in front to stay, taking a feed from sophomore Hakon Yeo and finding the net.

With 8:21 on the clock, sophomore Ian Minnihan found a spot just inside the near post and sank hit shot to make it 2-0.

After von Stade denied Olson, Waynflete got on the board, as senior Jacob Woodman scored unassisted with 7:13 to go.

But that’s as good as it would get for the home team, as Yarmouth gradually pulled away.

A mere 39 seconds later, junior Owen Walsh scored unassisted to restore the two-goal lead.

Advertisement

After Olson fired a shot off the crossbar, Cain found Walsh with 5:22 left for a 4-1 advantage.

With 3:56 on the clock, sophomore George Brown finished (from sophomore Gideon Ahrens).

After von Stade robbed Brown at one end, the Flyers got a second unassisted goal from Woodman with 1:37 left, after a nice individual move.

The Clippers immediately answered, as Olson fought through the defense before finishing with 1:18 to go and 10 seconds later, Cain fed Walsh for a goal and a 7-2 lead after 12 minutes of play.

If Yarmouth’s first quarter production was dominant, the second period would be prolific.

The onslaught began just six seconds in, as sophomore Noah Tippie won the faceoff, scooped up the ground ball, then ran in and passed to Brown for a goal.

Advertisement

Olson then demonstrated that he’s as dazzling as a passer as he is a scorer.

With 10:57 on the first half clock, Olson found Brown to make it 9-2.

Forty seconds later, it was Cain on the receiving end of an Olson assist and he was able to finish as well.

With 9:14 to go before the break, Olson fed Minnihan.

“Unselfish play is what’s working,” said Olson, who will play next year at Rutgers University in New Jersey. “We’re not scoring goals on one-on-one dodges. We’re passing the ball and getting it moving. I care a lot more about assists and putting smiles on the younger players’ faces. I’m the only senior playing serious minutes on attack. It’s a different learning experience this year.”

Olson then finished himself at 8:26, unassisted after a nice move.

Advertisement

With 7:10 left, Minnihan scored unassisted, then Cain scored an unassisted goal with 5:03 remaining to make it 14-2.

After going man-up, the Clippers struck again with 4:05 left, as Olson set up Yeo.

After Olson hit the post, he set up two more goals, finding Minnihan with 2:54 remaining, then setting up sophomore Aiden Wentworth with 1:02 to go, making it 17-2 Yarmouth at the half.

“The other attackmen playing with Colter are sophomores with little experience and our middies are juniors, so it’s a pleasant surprise to see them step up,” Miller said. “We’ve had a lot of young guys step up and play like veteran players. The young guys often don’t get a chance until they’re juniors or seniors, but they’re getting it and playing with confidence.”

The clock ran the entirety of the second half, but Waynflete fought hard to the end.

The Clippers added to their lead, as both Yeo and Olson (whose day ended immediately afterwards) scored unassisted goals before senior Nico Kirby scored unassisted for the Flyers with 2:50 to go in the third period, ending Yarmouth’s 14-0 run of goals and a 22 minute, 47 second scoring drought.

Advertisement

As time wound down in the frame, Yeo fed Walsh to make the score 20-3 heading for the final stanza.

There, Miller shuffled in a pair of new goalies and Waynflete finished strong, getting an unassisted goal from Woodman with 9:45 on the clock, a goal from senior Haven Savory Kreiss (set up by Woodman) with 8:03 left, then a final goal from Woodman, unassisted with 3:59 to play.

The Clippers ran out the clock from there and prevailed, 20-6.

“We have a younger team,” said Olson. “Coming into the season it was a little scary with not many guys back, but I’m pleasantly surprised. We’ve exceeded expectations.”

“The past five years, we’ve always had tight games with Waynflete, so we mentally prepared for that,” Miller said. “We took care of the ball and buried our chances.”

The Clippers got four goals apiece from Minnihan and Walsh, three each from Brown, Cain and Olson, two from Yeo and one from Wentworth.

Advertisement

Olson also had six assists, while Cain and Yeo had two apiece and Ahrens and Tippie each added one.

Junior John Wallace made two saves, while senior Eddie Kim and sophomore starting goalie Will Redfield each stopped one shot.

Yarmouth had a dominant 22-7 advantage on faceoffs, enjoyed a 36-21 edge on ground balls (Tippie had a game-high 12), a 51-14 advantage on shots (38-10 on cage) and only turned the ball over 11 times, with most of those coming well after the contest was decided.

Waynflete’s offense was paced by Woodman’s four goals and one assist. Kirby and Savory Kreiss also tickled the twine.

The Flyers got 17 saves from von Stade, who dazzled at times.

“Skiddy’s been big for us,” said Waynflete coach Andrew Leach. “He’s been fire. He’s come a long way as a first-time goalie. We’re really happy about his progression.”

Advertisement

Sophomore Jules Kirby came on late and made one save.

Senior Spencer Kline picked up a team-high four ground balls.

Waynflete committed 20 turnovers.

“They were on fire,” said Leach, of the Clippers. “After seeing their Greely score, we knew they’d be great. They’re definitely legit and we knew we’d have our hands full. I expect they’ll be playing on the final weekend. We had an opportunity to get better and I think we did today even if the score didn’t show that.”

Time to improve

Waynflete, which is playing with a small roster, as well as playing without top senior attack Nils Burton-Johanson, who is once again sidelined, returns to action next Friday when Marshwood pays a visit.

Advertisement

“We have some great teams left on our schedule and they’ll make us better for the Class C tournament,” said Leach. “We need to get ready and hope to make a run. It’s going to be a slow burn. We’ll slow-play it. A couple years ago, we were 7-5 and a No. 6 seed (and won). Maybe that can happen again for us. Our goal is to compete against great teams and get in the playoffs and see what happens.”

Yarmouth has a couple key home tests next week, welcoming three-time reigning Class A champion Cape Elizabeth Tuesday, then playing host to Messalonskee Friday.

“I just can’t wait,” Olson said, of the opportunity to face the Capers. “I always love a challenge. We have to just pass the ball. Be selfless and be confident. We know we can do it. We want to dethrone the kings. We’re looking to go far this year.”

“We’ve been looking ahead to the Cape game,” Miller said. “The boys have had it circled. They know what’s coming. We’ll be mentally and physically prepared. We’ll find out if we’re good enough.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: