New York Times nature writer Hal Borland once opined; “April is a promise that May is bound to keep.” He may have been underselling April.

A paddling outing on Berry and Dexter ponds astride the Winthrop-Wayne town line is a wonderful way to spend a blue-sky April morning. We enjoyed a three-hour exploration of these small ponds this past Sunday, seeing only one other boater – a kayaker fishing for bass down near the entrance into Wilson Pond.

Berry Pond has only a few cottages on its shoreline, providing a wilderness setting that reminded us of the boreal wilds of Ontario. The water was high, with the deluges of March and April providing access into a vast cedar swamp on the western side of the pond.

We saw our first loon of the season, and enjoyed its call echoing up and down the pond as we entered the first of many serpentine channels leading into the swamp. Dried cattail spikes swayed in the breeze, looking like toasted marshmallows on a homemade stick. Red-winged blackbird calls mixed with the croak of awakening peepers. The spring symphony was in full chorus. The dried red seed pods of swamp rose punctuated the golden shoreline grasses.

Back out on the pond, mallards and mergansers erupted into the air, circling out over the diamond-speckled water. The high-pitched squeals of wood ducks startled us as they emerged up out of the dense shoreline brush and headed out toward open water. We came upon a gregarious group of bufflehead ducks, the males regal with their brilliant white patch on the back of their head.

Paddling into a small cove, we saw a shiny black object next to the shoreline. We paddled over for a closer look. Sure enough, it was a lethargic painted turtle hauled up on a log trying to warm up in the late morning sun.

Near the southern end of Berry Pond sit a number of decaying stumps with gnarled miniature trees growing on top of them. We marveled at the tenacity of life. The scene looked like a collection of checkers on a checkerboard.

Both Berry and Dexter ponds provide sweeping views to the east of the forested slopes of Mount Pisgah. From Berry Pond, the fire tower is visible, which on a clear day delivers spectacular views of Mount Washington, still carpeted in its winter white.

At low water, you can squeeze under Bob’s Bridge on the Dexter Pond Road to access Dexter Pond. This narrow pond has more cottages on it, but things are quiet in April. At high water, the friendly cottage owners at the end of Berry Pond allow paddlers to portage over the edge of their property and put back in on the other side of the road.

Note the historic stone Wayne town line marker beside the road. Three dates are inscribed on the stone, starting with 1828. As much as we loved the beauty, solitude and wildlife sightings on the ponds, this find was one of the highlights of our outing. In 1828, local folks were passing by these two small ponds just as we were today. What important events were on their minds? In September of that year, the hero of Little Round Top at the Battle of Gettysburg would be born, Joshua Chamberlain.

Dexter Pond is a mile in length. At the end of the pond, a culvert leads under Mount Pisgah Road and into Wilson Pond. If you are in midseason paddling shape and want to make a full day of it, you can paddle the 4-mile length of Wilson Pond. This pond is narrow and funnels the wind. Be aware of the weather forecast.

Consult the DeLorme’s Maine Atlas and Gazetteer (map No. 12) for help in getting to the State of Maine boat launch on the northern end of Berry Pond on Route 133 near the Winthrop-Wayne town line. Upon our return, we spied our first tree swallow of the spring darting to and fro out in front of the boat launch area. The black flies can not be far behind.

It had been a day of many “first sightings” of the spring. True to the theme of the day, when we neared home, we were greeted by a pair of osprey just returned to the neighborhood nest. All was complete.

Michael Perry is the former director of the L.L. Bean Outdoor Discovery Schools, and founder of Dreams Unlimited, specializing in inspiring outdoor slide programs for civic groups, businesses, and schools. Contact: michaelj_perry@comcast.net

