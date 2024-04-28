The Hartford Yard Goats overcame a 4-1 deficit and broke the game open with five runs in the seventh inning, rallying for the third straight game to beat the Portland Sea Dogs, 12-5, in an Eastern League game Sunday in Hartford, Connecticut.

Sterlin Thompson was 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and three RBI for the Yard Goats, who moved ahead of Portland for first place in the Northeast Division.

Nick Yorke had two hits and scored twice for the Sea Dogs, who led 4-1 after a two-run double by Yorke and an RBI triple by Matthew Lugo in the third inning.

Sea Dogs catcher Mickey Gasper homered in the eighth.

Wikelman Gonzalez struck out eight and allowed only one hit through five innings, but Portland’s bullpen was unable to protect the lead. Gonzalez walked one batter and hit two.

The Sea Dogs begin a six-game homestand Tuesday against the Reading Fightin Phils.

