Don’t blink, you’ll miss a lot.

The short and sweet spring sports season is underway and as April gives way to May, one thing that has become evident is that local athletes and teams figure to be in the hunt for June glory.

Familiar faces are up to their old tricks and some newcomers are stealing the show as well and that’s all added up to an abundance of drama in the early going.

Let’s take a look back and a glimpse ahead:

Softball

Cheverus’ softball team has stolen headlines in the early going as a freshman phenom has burst on to the scene, leading the Stags to a perfect start.

Last week, Cheverus blanked host Sanford (25-0, in three-innings), visiting Scarborough (6-0) and visiting Kennebunk (10-0, in six-innings) to start 3-0 for the first time since 2014. Against the Spartans, Ashley Connor didn’t allow a hit in three innings, while offensively, the Stags got three hits and five runs batted in from Bella Napolitano Aberle, three hits and four RBI from Kelsey Cassidy, three hits and two RBI from Hailey Lamontagne and two hits and three RBI from Addison DeRoche.

DeRoche, who has dominated on the travel circuit and is already receiving interest from big-time colleges, made her pitching debut against the Red Storm and didn’t disappoint, throwing a no-hitter, striking out 15, as Cheverus beat Scarborough for the first time in 14 years. DeRoche also doubled, tripled and drove in a pair of runs.

“It’s amazing,” said DeRoche. “Just being out here finally with my teammates. I felt great to be on the mound. We all worked really well together. I’ve been counting down the days. It lived up to expectations.”

“It’s fantastic to watch (Addison),” Cassidy said. “She brings the energy and really connects us. It’s awesome to watch her play. She’s confident and she trusts the defense. She’s just a solid player. ” “Addison is incredible, she’s a generational player,” Stags first-year coach John Eisenhart added. “She’s mentally tough. She’s physically intimidating. She works so hard. She’s very poised. She’s having a blast with her teammates. She’s a great kid and she can swing the bat too. I’ve coached a long time and this is the type of kid who comes along maybe once or twice.” DeRoche was slightly more mortal against the Rams, giving up two hits and striking out 14 in five innings. Connor and Lamontagne each drove in two runs, Delia Tremble had two hits and scored three times and Anna Goodman scored two runs. “It just feels awesome, it was a great team win,” DeRoche said. “I think we all came together today to realize the importance of this game, because Kennebunk’s a great team.”

“We’re pretty tough, 1 through 9,” Eisenhart said. “There are a few bats on the bench that I almost have to apologize to them that they’re not in the starting lineup, because they are that good, they would start on most of the other teams. It’s a really deep team.”

The Stags hosted Marshwood Monday (see our website for game story), welcome Bonny Eagle Wednesday, go to Noble Friday, then play a makeup game at South Portland Saturday before returning home next Monday to face Deering.

“I don’t think people are ready for us,” Cassidy said. “Cheverus softball has come a long way. I think we have a great future. We’ve had talent, but we’ve really jelled as a team. We’re really connected. We just have to play our best and if we do, I’m not worried about it.”

“It’s really a cliche, but we’ll just take it one game at a time, one pitch at a time and enjoy the moment,” Eisenhart said. “It’s a very close-knit group. When we face adversity, I don’t expect us to fold.”

Portland has also started fast, winning four of its first five games, already eclipsing last year’s win total of three. The Bulldogs opened with an 11-1, five-inning home victory over Biddeford. In that one, senior standout Sadie Armstrong, who wasn’t able to pitch last year due to injury, threw a two-hitter, had a pair of hits and drove in a pair of runs. Portland scored six runs in the second and five more in the fifth to end it.

“I’m really excited about the season,” said Armstrong, who will play next year at Longwood University in Virginia. “We have almost everyone back and we’re working really hard. This is great for confidence, a morale booster. Biddeford’s a legitimate ballclub, so to be able to win this will help us keep momentum.”

“To have someone of Sadie’s caliber out there doing the things she does, it brings a different element to our team,” said Bulldogs coach Jason McLeod. “She won’t always throw it by people. She’ll pitch to bad contact and we were able to make the plays.”

Last week, Portland blanked visiting Falmouth (22-0, in four-inning), lost at Gorham (9-0), then defeated host Massabesic (5-1) and Deering (6-1). Against the Navigators, Armstrong struck out eight and combined with Ainsley McCrum on a no-hitter. Armstrong also homered and drove in four runs, while McCrum had three hits and two RBI. Ruby Chase added three hits and four RBI, Hannah Hawkes chipped in with two hits and three runs scored and Hadleigh McPartlan finished with two hits and two runs scored. In the win over the Mustangs, Armstrong threw a one-hitter and fanned a dozen, while McPartlan had two hits and Amina Suleiman drove in a pair. Against rival Deering, Armstrong again earned the victory, fanning 10, while Hawkes, McPartlan and Kaitlin Vigue all had two hits. The Bulldogs have a showdown at defending state champion Windham Wednesday, host Westbrook Friday and go to South Portland next Monday.

“We have to keep doing what we’re doing, keep working hard every day, as hard as we can,” said Armstrong.

“We have experience this year,” McLeod said. “The girls are mature enough to come back from a 3-13 season and stay together. When good or bad things happen, we stay together and stay positive. That’s great from a coaching standpoint. We have to play within our means. We have to do the little things right and hope the big things take care of themselves. If we do that, I think we’ll be OK.”

Deering was 0-4 at press time, losing at Massabesic (10-1), at Windham (6-0), at South Portland (22-2, in three-innings) and at home to Portland (6-1). Bella McBrady had three hits in the loss to the Mustangs. Sophia Hill singled and doubled against the Eagles. Against the Bulldogs, Mackenzie Siteman had an RBI double. The Rams hosted Scarborough Monday, play at Sanford Wednesday, welcome Kennebunk Friday and go to Cheverus Monday of next week.

Baseball

Portland’s baseball team has also eclipsed last year’s win total, starting 3-2 after going just 2-14 in 2023. The Bulldogs started with a 12-9 victory at Westbrook and after five-inning losses at Marshwood (10-0) and Kennebunk (11-0), defeated visiting Noble (7-4) and Windham (5-1). Against the Blue Blazes, Hunter Temple had three hits and three RBI, Reegan Buck added a single, double and two runs scored and Brody Viola had two hits and scored twice. Temple had two hits against the Rams. In the win over the Knights, Temple remained red-hot with a single, double and triple and Lucas Milliken pitched a complete game while producing three hits, including two doubles, and scoring twice. Against the Eagles, Cam Allen threw a complete game, Buck drove in a run and threw out two runners on the bases, including an out at second base to end it, and Temple and Lucas LeGage added two hits apiece. Portland was at South Portland Tuesday, visits Bonny Eagle Thursday and goes to Sanford Tuesday of next week.

Cheverus started with losses to visiting Windham (11-0, in five-innings) and host Biddeford (7-0), then got the bats going and downed visiting Massabesic (6-0) and host Westbrook (17-7, in five-innings) to even its record at 2-2. Against the Mustangs, Alex Royle threw a two-hitter, Liam Backman drove in two runs and Matt Baker and Chris Murphy had RBI singles. In the win over the Blue Blazes, the Stags scored 11 runs in the fourth to break it open. Murphy had two hits, two runs scored and three RBI, Devin Kelly scored three runs, had two hits and two RBI, Lucas Soutuyo added a single, double, triple and three RBI and Matt Reed had three hits and drove in a pair. Cheverus hosted Falmouth Tuesday, welcomes Scarborough Saturday, plays at Kennebunk Monday, then goes to Marshwood Tuesday of next week.

Deering was 1-4 at press time. The Rams started with losses at Biddeford (9-4) and Thornton Academy (6-3) and at home to Sanford (17-4, in six-innings). After edging host Windham (4-3), Deering lost at home to Marshwood Saturday (10-0). Against the Tigers, Avery Lawrence doubled and drove in two runs. Gus Groh singled, doubled and drove in three in the loss to the Golden Trojans. In the loss to the Spartans, John Bechard doubled. In the victory, the Rams’ first since the 2022 season, Lawrence earned the win on the mound, Andrew Cook and Miles Lawrence each had two hits and an RBI and Zeke Dewever drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh. Miles Lawrence had two hits in the loss to the Hawks. Deering was at Noble Tuesday, visits Massabesic Thursday and plays at Scarborough Tuesday of next week.

The Waynflete/North Yarmouth Academy co-op team split its first four outings. The squad held off visiting Old Orchard Beach in the opener, 5-4. Nico Herrera hit a two-run double, Caden Violette had a pair of hits and Cole Lambert earned the victory. Waynflete/NYA then lost at St. Dom’s (5-4) and at home to Traip Academy (10-8) before downing visiting Valley (11-1, in five-innings). Against the Saints, Violette and Gus King each had two RBI. In the loss to the Rangers, Violette had four hits and Lambert tripled. In the win over the Cavaliers, Declan Slocumb had two hits and three runs batted in and Dylan Kullman had two hits and two RBI. Lambert didn’t allow a hit and earned the victory, striking out eight. Waynflete/NYA is at Sacopee Valley Wednesday and hosts Maine Central Institute for a doubleheader Saturday.

Girls’ lacrosse

Waynflete’s girls’ lacrosse team has lived up to billing as a preseason Class C favorite by starting 4-1. The Flyers opened with a 16-2 home win over Lake Region, then downed visiting Portland (18-6), host St. Dom’s (15-0) and host Gray-New Gloucester (13-2) before falling short Saturday at reigning Class B champion Greely (10-8). Against the Lakers, Skyler Harris and Tilsley Kelly scored four goals apiece while Chloe Marblestone added three. In the win over the Bulldogs, Lydia Birknes and Sasha Melnick both scored five times and Kelly added three goals. In the loss, Waynflete nearly erased a four-goal second half deficit but fell just short, despite three goals from Marblestone, two apiece from Birknes and Kelly and one from Morgan Earls.

“It was a nice comeback,” said longtime Waynflete coach Cathie Connors. “I’m really proud of them for coming back. We had a really slow start first half and I expected it, to be honest. We haven’t played a team like Greely. It took awhile to get going and get confidence.”

The Flyers hosted Scarborough Tuesday and have a playoff rematch at NYA Thursday (see our website for game story).

“I love this team,” Connors said. “The best part about it is every attitude is better than the next. They’re so supportive of each other. This was good for us. We’ll watch the game tape. We know what we need to work on and it’s things we can fix.”

Cheverus is off to a strong start in Class A. The Stags started by beating host Massabesic (9-6), host Thornton Academy (15-4) and visiting Brunswick (17-7) and after a hard-fought 10-8 loss at perennial powerhouse Yarmouth, they improved to 4-1 with a 14-4 home victory over South Portland. Mackenzie Cash had three goals against the Clippers. Cheverus was at Oxford Hills Tuesday, hosts another Class A power, Falmouth, Thursday, then travels to York Saturday.

Portland was 1-4 at press time. The Bulldogs started with a hard-fought 11-10 (triple-overtime) home loss to Scarborough, then fell at Waynflete (18-6) and Marshwood (15-2) before beating visiting Edward Little (13-1) and losing at home to three-time reigning Class A champion Kennebunk (19-5). Phoebe Knoll scored four goals and Gabriella Harrigan added three in the loss to the Red Storm. Knoll scored five goals against the Flyers. Leah Sigfridson scored both goals in the loss to the Hawks. In the victory, Knoll scored five times and Harrigan added three goals. Against the Rams, Knoll and Sigfridson had two goals apiece. The Bulldogs were at Thornton Academy Tuesday, visit Gorham Thursday and play host to Lewiston Tuesday of next week.

Deering started with losses to visiting Westbrook (10-5) and at Cony (18-5), Mt. Ararat (15-1) and Windham (21-2). The Rams sought their first victory since 2022 Tuesday when they played at Edward Little. Shay Rosenthal scored four goals against the Blue Blazes and had both goals in the loss to the Eagles. Deering returns home Saturday to face Sanford.

Boys’ lacrosse

On the boys’ side, Deering started with losses to visiting Thornton Academy (16-6) and at Falmouth (21-1), then defeated visiting Massabesic in a shootout (27-16) before edging host Freeport (11-10) Friday to improve to 2-2. Corbin Burke had three goals in the opener. The Rams were short-handed when they played the powerhouse Navigators. Joey Foley had the lone goal and Vinny Cavallaro made 20 saves.

“We’re down nine guys and we had to play three guys who have never played lacrosse before,” said Deering coach Geoff Arris. “We have some really good guys and we’re looking to bounce back.”

In the win over the Mustangs, Andrew Burke went off for nine goals and four assists, while Corbin Burke scored six goals and Trip Marston added four goals and three assists. The victory at the Falcons was most meaningful for Arris, who spent 11 years coaching in Freeport. Corbin Burke sparked the win with six goals. Foley and Zach Avan each added a pair, Andrew Burke had three assists and Cavallaro made seven saves.

“It was very special,” said Arris. “My son (Caleb) wears number 7 in honor of Steel Crawford (the former Freeport standout who passed away in 2019). “It was especially special because he wore that number on that field and the Crawford family came to support Caleb. It was beyond words.”

The Rams played at Gorham Tuesday, host York Friday and travel to Westbrook Tuesday of next week.

Portland started with a 15-2 home win over Biddeford and after falling at Noble (16-9) and Marshwood (12-9), evened its record at 2-2 Friday with an 11-4 victory at Traip Academy. In the opener, Andy Marvin went off for eight goals and Matt Frost added four. Louis Thurston led the way against the Rangers with three goals. The Bulldogs visit Bonny Eagle Wednesday, return home to face Lake Region Friday, then welcome Scarborough Monday of next week.

Cheverus started with a 9-7 win at Biddeford, then lost at home to Bonny Eagle (18-4), at Scarborough (12-3) and at home to Gray-New Gloucester/Poland (7-6). Against the Red Storm, Nick Dube, Matt Hahn and Preston Fallon scored once apiece. Quin Gleason scored twice in the loss to the 26ers. The Stags hosted Kennebunk Tuesday, go to Wells Saturday and welcome Marshwood Monday of next week.

Three-time reigning Class C state champion Waynflete handled visiting Lake Region (16-2) in its opener, then lost at Wells (11-4) and at home to Yarmouth (20-6) to fall to 1-2. Jacob Woodman had four goals against the Clippers and Skiddy von Stade made 17 saves.

“(Yarmouth’s) definitely legit and we knew we’d have our hands full,” said Flyers coach Andrew Leach. “I expect they’ll be playing on the final weekend. We had an opportunity to get better and I think we did today even if the score didn’t show that.”

Waynflete is back in action Friday at home against Marshwood, The Flyers host reigning Class B champion York Tuesday of next week.

“We have some great teams left on our schedule and they’ll make us better for the Class C tournament,” said Leach. “We need to get ready and hope to make a run.”

Outdoor track

Portland’s enjoyed a fabulous year of cross country and track and the Bulldogs’ outdoor campaign began last week with a home meet versus Gorham and Noble. Portland’s girls finished first, while the boys were second to the Rams.

Speaking of Rams, Deering started by joining Marshwood and Sanford at Biddeford. The Rams girls took first place, while the boys placed third (Sanford was first).

Cheverus joined Massabesic and Westbrook at Thornton Academy. The Stags girls were first and the boys finished second to the Golden Trojans.

Tennis

Waynflete’s boys’ tennis juggernaut has won the past 15 Class C state titles and the Flyers opened with a 3-2 loss to Greely.

Portland was 1-1 in early action, while Cheverus dropped its opener and Deering was 0-3.

On the girls’ side, Cheverus beat Sanford and Gorham by 4-1 scores to begin the season 2-0. Portland started 1-2 and Deering 0-3, while in Class C South, Waynflete dropped its opener to Yarmouth, 3-2.

Press Herald staff writer Drew Bonifant contributed to this story.

