Enjoy a wide range of international cuisines under one roof on May 19 at Mayo Street Arts in Portland.

Six, one-hour tasting sessions will run consecutively from noon to 5 p.m., and entry tickets are $10. Each taste costs $5, paid to the individual vendors.

A Taste of Nations Food Festival is being co-presented with Fork Food Lab, and along with the food, attendees can see an art installation by residents and staff of the Portland Housing Authority and hear live DJ sets from multiple artists including Sergio Cahueque, host of Our Latin Thing on WMPG.

The list of participants includes Hellenic Kitchen (Greek), Cambodia’s Best, Niyat Catering (Ethiopian), Oga Suya (Nigerian), The Whole Almond (plant-based), Bap LLC (Korean), Burundi Star Coffee and others. The offerings will include gluten-free, dairy-free, halal and vegan options.

Head to mayostreetarts.org for complete details and to purchase tickets.

