Enjoy a wide range of international cuisines under one roof on May 19 at Mayo Street Arts in Portland.
Six, one-hour tasting sessions will run consecutively from noon to 5 p.m., and entry tickets are $10. Each taste costs $5, paid to the individual vendors.
A Taste of Nations Food Festival is being co-presented with Fork Food Lab, and along with the food, attendees can see an art installation by residents and staff of the Portland Housing Authority and hear live DJ sets from multiple artists including Sergio Cahueque, host of Our Latin Thing on WMPG.
The list of participants includes Hellenic Kitchen (Greek), Cambodia’s Best, Niyat Catering (Ethiopian), Oga Suya (Nigerian), The Whole Almond (plant-based), Bap LLC (Korean), Burundi Star Coffee and others. The offerings will include gluten-free, dairy-free, halal and vegan options.
Head to mayostreetarts.org for complete details and to purchase tickets.Copy the Story Link
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.