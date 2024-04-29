Central Maine-based podcaster Kristen Seavey has been interested in storytelling, mysteries and true crime her entire life.

Seavey is also a credentialed victim’s advocate and researcher who works with families impacted by homicide and violence and is a professional actor with a resume that includes film, TV and theatrical productions across the country.

FOLLOW THIS: Account: Murder, She Told Platform: Spotify, Apple, Amazon, iHeart Radio and others Following: Ranked No. 209 among American true crime Apple Podcasts

At the end of 2020, Seavey launched the true crime podcast “Murder, She Told,” which focuses on cold cases, missing people and other crime stories from Maine, New England and occasionally other parts of the country.

Seavey said that podcasting is an extension of her storytelling and allows her to dig deeper into criminal cases. “As a life-long consumer of true crime, I always wanted to know more about the people at the center of the story and those they left behind: the victims and their families. I always felt like the story started at their death, but there was so much more to their story,” she said.

Maine is a state that Seavey feels isn’t well represented on other podcasts or shows, but it should be. “We have so many cases here, specifically unsolved, that a lot of people have never even heard of that mostly live in memories and archives.”

A recent episode is about the 2004 disappearance of Jeremy Alex in Northport.

Since the launch, Seavey said she has worked with dozens of families and police departments to heighten public awareness of unsolved cases, and that “Murder, She Told” is partnering with the Kittery Police Department in the investigation of Reeves Johnson, a missing person from 1983.

