Blaze Jordan, a first and third baseman for the Portland Sea Dogs, has been named Eastern League Player of the Week for the week ending April 28. He is the second straight award for a Portland player after outfielder Matthew Lugo won it the previous week.

Jordan hit .444 (12 for 28) in six games for Portland with four doubles, two home runs, and eight RBI. In 17 games this season, Jordan is hitting .265 with 10 runs scored, six doubles, two home runs, and 13 RBI.

The 21-year-old is ranked as the No. 19 prospect in the Red Sox organization by MLB.com. He was selected by the Red Sox in the third round (89th overall) in the 2020 first-year player draft.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Minnesota Coach Chris Finch has a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee after a collision with Timberwolves guard Mike Conley in the fourth quarter of the team’s playoff win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Finch was helped off the court and later left the arena on a cart. Conley was trying to dribble down the sideline when he collided with Suns star Devin Booker and ran into Finch. Conley tried to brace their fall, but Finch grimaced and immediately grabbed his right knee.

He was down for a few minutes, surrounded by Minnesota players, coaches and staff, before slowly getting up and being assisted off the court.

Minnesota beat the Phoenix Suns 122-116 to sweep the first-round series, advancing to the second round for the first time since 2004.

TENNIS

MADRID OPEN: Rafael Nadal’s body withstood its toughest test yet at the Madrid Open as he needed three sets and three-plus hours to get past 91st-ranked Pedro Cachin.

Nadal didn’t show any signs of physical limitations as he won 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 to make it to the round of 16 at the clay-court tournament where he is the record five-time champion. Nadal will next face 31st-ranked Jiri Lehecka. He said he needs “to find a way to be able to play days in a row and still be competitive.”

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner was not at his best but had enough to defeat Pavel Kotov 6-2, 7-5. Daniil Medvedev came from behind to defeat Sebastian Korda 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

In the women’s draw, Madison Keys rallied after trailing in the first and second sets to defeat Coco Gauff 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4 in an all-American fourth-round meeting.

Keys will face eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur, who eased past Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-4, while top-ranked Iga Swiatek remained on track for a first Madrid title by dispatching Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1, 6-0.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Vladislav Goldin has withdrawn from the NBA draft and will join his coach from Florida Atlantic, Dusty May, as a graduate transfer at Michigan.

The 7-foot-1, 240-pound Goldin averaged 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game and shot 67% for the Owls last season. He had declared for the draft on April 2 but with the option to return to school. Goldin, who is from Russia, played one season at Texas Tech before transferring to FAU.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: David Malukas was released by Arrow McLaren without running an IndyCar race for the team because of injuries the 22-year-old suffered in an offseason mountain biking crash.

Malukas was signed in September to the three-car IndyCar team when McLaren was in a late scramble to fill a seat because two-time series champion Alex Palou breached his contract and declined to join the team as planned in 2024.

The job suddenly fell to Malukas, but he dislocated his wrist and tore tendons when he crashed on his mountain bike one month before the season-opening race. The team believed the Feb. 11 accident would cost Malukas two races. But when he could not compete Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, it was his fourth consecutive missed race and triggered a clause in his contract that allowed McLaren to terminate the deal.

