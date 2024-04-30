George, the Skillins greenhouse cat, will be the featured guest at the bake and craft sale fundraiser for HART May 11. Contributed / HART of Maine

HART of Maine will host a Spring Bake and Craft Sale from 9-11 a.m. May 11 at Skillins Greenhouses in Falmouth.

All proceeds from the baked goods, handmade crafts and HART merchandise sold will go directly to providing care for the hundreds of cats HART takes in and puts up for adoption each year.

Volunteer bakers and crafters are encouraged to lend their skills to the event. Volunteer staffers are also needed. Those interested can email Cathy Furness at nycatfur14@gmail.com.

 

 

