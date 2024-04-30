Mon. 5/6 6 p.m. School Building Advisory Public Safety
Wed. 5/8 4 p.m. Communications Committee Town Hall
Wed. 5/8 6 p.m. Ordinance Committee Zoom, Public Safety
Wed. 5/8 7 p.m. Zoning Board Town Hall
Thu. 5/9 4 p.m. Rules/Policies Committee Town Hall
Thu. 5/9 5 p.m. Finance Committee Zoom, Town Hall
Thu. 5/9 6 p.m. Community Services Advisory CS Hub
Fri. 5/10 8 a.m. Long-Range Planning Zoom, Town Hall
