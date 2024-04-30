Mon.  5/6  6 p.m.  School Building Advisory  Public Safety

Wed.  5/8  4 p.m.  Communications Committee  Town Hall

Wed.  5/8  6 p.m.  Ordinance Committee  Zoom, Public Safety

Wed.  5/8  7 p.m.  Zoning Board  Town Hall

Thu.  5/9  4 p.m.  Rules/Policies Committee  Town Hall

Thu.  5/9  5 p.m.  Finance Committee  Zoom, Town Hall

Thu.  5/9  6 p.m.  Community Services Advisory  CS Hub

Fri.  5/10  8 a.m.  Long-Range Planning  Zoom, Town Hall

