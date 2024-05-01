MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee reliever Abner Uribe was suspended for six games and starter Freddy Peralta for five on Wednesday for their roles in a brawl during a Brewers’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rays outfielder Jose Siri was suspended for three games, a penalty later cut to two, and Milwaukee Manager Pat Murphy for two by Mike Hill, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations. All four also were fined.

Murphy started his suspension on Wednesday, when associate manager Rickie Weeks led the team against the Rays.

Uribe and Peralta appealed to MLB special assistant John McHale Jr., and their discipline remained pending until the appeal is resolved.

Siri dropped his appeal as part of an agreement cutting the penalty to two games, and he served the first game as the Rays lost 7-1 Wednesday.

MLB cited Peralta for intentionally throwing at Siri and Murphy for Peralta’s actions plus “inappropriate conduct towards umpires.” Uribe was disciplined for causing a benches-clearing incident and Siri for his actions during the incident.

Before Wednesday’s game, Siri revealed a bruise on his left leg that he received after getting hit by a 3-0 fastball from Peralta in the sixth inning of the Brewers’ 8-2 victory Tuesday. That incident led to the ejection of Peralta and Murphy.

The animosity between Siri and the Brewers had been building since he took a long look at his solo home run off Peralta in the third inning.

After Siri grounded out leading off the eighth against Uribe, the two exchanged words near first base and Uribe threw a punch at Siri, who then took a wild swing at the pitcher. Milwaukee first baseman Rhys Hoskins tried to break up the fight and was knocked to the ground as dugouts and bullpens emptied.

ORIOLES: The Baltimore Orioles put right-hander Grayson Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list because of shoulder inflammation, and they activated lefty John Means.

Means has not pitched yet for the Orioles this season because of a forearm strain.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

TWINS 10, WHITE SOX 5: Max Kepler and José Miranda hit run-scoring singles to put visiting Minnesota ahead in the seventh, and the Twins rallied late for their 10th straight win.

Miranda added his third hit for another RBI in a four-run ninth that put it away for the Twins, whose winning streak is their longest since June 2008 and the longest in baseball this season. Willi Castro added an RBI single to cap a three-hit day that included a double and triple.

BREWERS 7, RAYS 1: Willy Adames homered twice with four RBI and Colin Rea pitched six scoreless innings to lead Milwaukee over visiting Tampa Bay.

TIGERS 4, CARDINALS 1: Kenta Maeda got his first win for Detroit, allowing four hits over six innings in a victory over visiting St. Louis.

Matt Vierling had three RBI for the Tigers, who are 31-16 against St. Louis in interleague play.

ROYALS 6, BLUE JAYS 1: Seth Lugo pitched seven strong innings to win for the fifth time in seven starts, Michael Massey hit a three-run home run and Kansas City won at Toronto.

Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits, scored once and also drove in a run as the Royals won for the fifth time in seven meetings with Toronto.

ATHLETICS 4, PIRATES 0: Ross Stripling threw six strong scoreless innings to earn his first win in nearly two years, and Oakland hit two home runs to beat visiting Pittsburgh to complete its first series sweep of the season.

Abraham Toro and Phil Nevin both went deep to help the A’s to their fourth straight victory in front of another sparse crowd of 4,679 at the Coliseum. Kyle McCann added two hits and an RBI.

