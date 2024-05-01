Louis T. Graves Memorial Library and the Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge announced that they will host Andrea Berry of the Wild Seed Project for a program titled Planting for Climate Resilience. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the library, located at 18 Maine St. in Kennebunkport.

Berry will discuss actions people can take to make their corner of the world more biodiverse and resilient to the effects of climate change. Berry joined the Wild Seed Project as its executive director in 2021 and serves on the board of directors at Momentum Conservation and Resources for Organizing and Social Change.

According to an April 23 Graves Library news release, “in addition to helping to sustain vital pollinators, birds, and other wildlife, native plantings offer countless other benefits that are indispensable in the age of climate change. When created and maintained with ecologically attuned landscaping practices, they can minimize flooding and storm water runoff, shade and cool cities, survive droughts, and facilitate carbon storage more effectively than the landscapes dominated by turf and mulch that blanket so many of our communities.”

Copies of the publication, “Planting for Climate Resilience,” will be available for sale.

For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

The New School

schedules open house

The New School is holding an open house informational event. Scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, from 6-7 p.m., the open house offers both in-person and virtual attendance options.

During the one-hour, drop-in event, prospective students and their families will have the opportunity to tour the school and learn more about the curriculum and programs.

The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For a virtual-tour link, visit tnsk.org.

For more information, email thenewschool@tnsk.org or call 207-985-3745.

MCCS names

Students of the Year

Seven Maine community college students were honored April 24 for their academic success and campus and community involvement at a luncheon ceremony at Maple Hill Farm in Hallowell. The event was hosted by the Maine Community College System Board of Trustees.

The 2024 MCCS Students of the Year:

Maya Eichorn, Kennebunk, York County Community College.

Kristin Crowley, Portland, Washington County Community College.

Katahdin Javner, Chester, Eastern Maine Community College.

Jalen Lucas, Edinburgh, Trinidad and Tobago, Northern Maine Community College.

Crystal MacGown, Bath, Kennebec Valley Community College.

Bea Martin, Portland Southern Maine Community College.

Andy Severson, Rockland, Central Maine Community College.

The seven students being honored were selected by faculty and staff at the colleges. In addition to being recognized as Students of the Year, they each received a John and Jana Lapoint Leadership Award in the amount of $1,000.

John Lapoint was president of UF Strainrite in Lewiston and a trustee of the Maine Community College System. After his death in 1995, his widow, Jana Lapoint, served on the board from 1995 to 2006 and helped establish the fund for the annual awards.

Gently-Used Book

Sale is May 11

Saint David’s Episcopal Church at 138 York St. (Route 1 south) in Kennebunk will host its annual Gently-Used Book Sale on Saturday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to noon. The sale offers a varied selection of books for all ages. This year, there will be three raffle basket offerings: A brand new Kindle; a very hungry caterpillar; and a basket of popular adult books.

For more information, call 207-985-3073

Church on the Cape

to provide scholarships

Church on the Cape in Cape Porpoise is offering five paid Camp Mechuwana scholarships for interested students in grades 4-12. Scholarships for family camp programs and special needs campers are also available. Applicants do not need to be church members to apply and there are no income requirements.

Camp Mechuwana, according to a press release, is a United Methodist Church camp in Winthrop, Maine, that has hosted campers of all socio-economic and religious backgrounds for the past 75 years. Located on more than 200 acres of forest land bordering Lower Narrows Pond and Lake Annabessacook, the camp consists of nature trails, a boat dock, swimming area, cabins, a theatre, chapel, dining commons, basketball court, and a sports field.

For more information on the camp, visit www.mechuwana.org. For camp scholarship application information, email Diane Hutchins at dianeanderik@yahoo.com.

Avesta makes

board appointment

Avesta Housing, a nonprofit affordable housing provider in northern New England, has appointed Dr. Julia Redding to its board of birectors.

Redding, according to a press release, is a board-certified physician in family medicine and geriatric medicine who has been practicing in the Portland area since 2012. She serves as a nursing home medical director for MaineHealth, provides care in assisted living facilities in southern Maine, and advocates for affordable health care as an appointed member of the Maine Prescription Drug Affordability Board.

In addition to her work in medicine, Redding is an owner of Goodfire Brewing Co. with her husband, who is also a physician, and plays viola in the University of Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra.

Boat registration

due annually

Maine residents must register their boat(s) and pay excise tax annually in their town of residence. Excise tax is calculated based on the length and year of the boat and the horsepower of the motor. All new boat registrations must be processed in person at the town clerk’s office. Residents are should bring a bill of sale and proof of sales tax when applicable. Renewals can be processed online through the state of Maine’s website www.maine.gov or in person at the town clerk’s office (boat owners must know their ME number or bring their prior registration so it can be renewed in person).

Non-resident boats – saltwater boats: It is state law that all boats located in Maine for more than 60 consecutive days must be registered. If a boat is in Maine more than 75 days during a calendar year, the non-resident must pay excise tax to the Maine town where the boat is principally moored, docked, or located before registration. If the boat is exempt from tax, a tax exemption form must be completed by the owner and submitted with registration application and registration fee.

Freshwater boats: All motorized watercraft on inland waters must display the Lake and River Protection sticker ( “Preserve Maine Waters“ sticker; also referred to a s “Milfoil” sticker). “Motorized watercraft” includes any boat with any type of motor including canoes with electric motors and personal watercraft. Owners of non-Maine registered boats are required to purchase and affix a new lake and river protection sticker every year.

The town of Kennebunk does not sell Lake and River Protection stickers, but they are available at select agents throughout the state including the Biddeford, Sanford and Wells town halls. More information about boat registration can be found on the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife website.

Republican committee

schedules meeting

The York County Republican Committee will hold its monthly meeting Wednesday, May 8 at Alfred Town Hall. The doors open 6 p.m. with a business meeting set for 6:30-8 p.m. Alfred Town Hall is located at 16 Saco Road, Alfred.

The meeting will focus on results of state convention and welcoming the 2024-2025 York County Republican Committee delegates confirmed at the YCRC caucus. For more information, email communications@yorkgop.org or call 207-468-2395.

Amateur Radio Society

meets at The New School

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a “tech talk” by a society member.

Upcoming meetings will be held May 14, May 2828 and June 11 and June 25. Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join.

The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Graves Library offers

‘Stay and Play’

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library announced the launch of its newest program, Stay and Play, on Friday mornings at 10:45 a.m. According to a library press release, “Stay and Play is designed to provide a fun and educational activity for kids and their caregivers and offers a one-hour playtime that engages children with educational toys and promotes socialization.”

The program includes a variety of educational toys such as Puzzle Cubes, View-Master, Coloring Crafts, Photo Booth, I Spy Terrarium, and more. It is an opportunity for children to learn while playing, and caregivers can join in the fun, too.

Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 and ask for the Junior Room or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Library to host

Fix-A-Bike

Kennebunk Free Library will host the Bicycle Coalition of Maine for a session of its Fix-A-Bike program on Monday, May 20, at 5:30 p.m.

According to the coalition, participants will be encouraged to, “be your own mechanic. Learn how to maintain your bike, fix a flat, pump up a tire, change a chain or cable, make shifting adjustments, and more, in a hands-on learning experience.”

Participants should bring their bicycles and be prepared to get dirty. The event will be held outdoors but may move inside in case of inclement weather. Should the program need to move inside, participants should be prepared to share a bike with another person for the hands-on portions.

The program is offered for youth, aged 13 and older, and adults. Space is limited. To register, visit the library calendar at kennebunklibrary.org.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Author Monica Wood

to visit Kennebunk

Kennebunk Free Library announced that bestselling Maine author Monica Wood will visit on Tuesday, May 21, at 6 p.m. to discuss her new novel, “How to Read a Book.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase. Because space is limited, patrons are encouraged to register at kennebunklibrary.org. Standing room will be available for those who have not registered.

Wood is a novelist, memoirist, and playwright, recipient of the Carlson Prize for contributions to the public humanities in Maine, and the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance Distinguished Achievement Award for contributions to the literary arts. “How to Read a Book,” has already secured translation rights in five countries. Her new play, “Saint Dad,” debuted in October 2023 at Portland Stage. Her previous novel, “The One-in-a-Million Boy,” was translated into 20 languages in over 30 countries.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Friends group plans

nature walks

Friends of Hope Cemetery and Woods announced the schedule for walks with a Maine naturalist in Hope Woods. Those interested are asked to meet at the trailhead Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. or Sunday, June 16, at 1 p.m. for a an informative walk on the accessible trail.

For more information or to register, email friendsofhcw@gmail.com or call 207-387-9100. More walks will be scheduled through November.

First Parish plans

May 10 concert

Violinist Dr. Patrick Doane and pianist will perform in Kennebunk on Friday, May 10, at 7 p.m. at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church. The two musicians, also composers, will perform their own works in addition to music by Prokofiev and Brahms.

Doane, a Kennebunk native, has served as concertmaster and soloist with numerous orchestras, and has performed many recitals throughout the Northeast, according to a news release. He regularly plays with the New Haven, Hartford, and Harrisburg symphony orchestras. Doane received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Juilliard, and recently received his doctorate degree from The Graduate Center CUNY in New York City.

Žlabys is a Grammy-nominated artist who has received international acclaim for his appearances with many of the world’s leading orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, and Rotterdam Symphony. He is a featured soloist on the 2013 album “Between Two Waves,” released on ECM in collaboration with Gidon Kremer and Kremerata Baltica. Born in Lithuania and trained at the Curtis Institute of Music, Žlabys was 18 years old when the Chicago Tribune wrote, “Pianist-composer Andrius Žlabys is one of the most gifted young keyboard artists to emerge in years.”

Doors will open at 6:30 for the 7 p.m. concert. A $25 donation will be accepted at the door. To view the concert online, register at www.uukennebunk.org/piano-concert.

For more information, call 207-967-2400.

May Day book

sale planned

The Friends of Kennebunk Free Library will have a book sale on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in conjunction with the Kennebunk’s May Day Festival.

The sale will be held in Hank’s Room and outside (weather permitting), and feature adult hardcovers for $2 and paperbacks for $1. Children and young adult books are all four for $1. Puzzles are $1.

Friends of Kennebunk Free Library support the library by raising funds that help sponsor programs and materials, including passes to local museums and parks, summer reading programs, Kanopy streaming service, OverDrive e-content, and large print books.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Community Yard

Sale is May 18

Kennebunk’s annual Community Yard Sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 18. The yard sale takes place at the Waterhouse Center at 51 Main St.

All assigned vendor spaces cost $10. Set up is at 7 a.m. and electricity is not available. For more information or an application, call the town clerk’s office at 207-604-1326.

Astro Society

May meeting

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England’s next meeting is scheduled for will be Friday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. at The New School in Kennebunk. A business meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m.

The society will host a presentation by Dr. Francois Foucart. Foucart specializes in performing numerical simulations of colliding black holes and neutron stars.

In his presentation, Foucart will discuss what nearly 10 years of gravitational wave observations have revealed; not only about colliding black holes and neutron stars, but also about element formation, nuclear physics, and the history and evolution of the universe.

Foucart is an associate professor at the University of New Hampshire. He was born in Belgium, were he completed an undergraduate degree in engineering. He moved to the United States for his PhD at Cornell University, before working as a postdoctoral fellow, first at the Canadian Institute of Theoretical Astrophysics, and then at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. He has been a faculty member at UNH since 2017.

For more information, visit ASNNE.org.

Wildlife refuge

photo contest

The Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge is accepting photo submissions through June 15 for the Fourth annual Sense of Wonder Photo Contest.

The contest is an event popular for those who visit the refuge trails and roadside marsh views, encounter wildlife, and show recreational activities of their families and friends. Jurors will look for imagery that represents all seasons so photos taken in previous years are welcome. This contest is open to all ages. Only images taken on refuge property are eligible for entry.

The Friends will accept up to three images from any camera type including cell phones and any photographic style including black and white, high dynamic range alterations, and any artistic changes by the artist. Since the 12 winning images will be reproduced in a calendar format, submit only horizontal or landscape-oriented images. Only high resolutions at 300-600 dpi and 2550 x 3300 pixels minimum are accepted.

Twelve winning images will be selected for the 2025 Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge calendar available for sale by the Friends late summer.

Visit friendsofrachelcarsonnwr.org/photo-contest to submit up to three items until June 15.

The Friends support the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in its mission to preserve land for migratory birds and local wildlife . The refuge is located in York and Cumberland counties and consists of 11 divisions totaling more than 5,600 acres scattered throughout the towns of Kittery, York, Ogunquit, Wells, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, and Cape Elizabeth.

The Center seeks

scholarship apps

The Center began accepting applications for the 2024 Hartley Lord Scholarship on April 1. The scholarship is awarded to an outstanding student or individual who has chosen to pursue a degree or certification in a field that focuses on the well-being and needs of the senior members of our society.

The Center, according to a press release, advances the well-being and quality of life for older adults, and the Hartley Lord Scholarship aims to recognize and empower students who demonstrate academic excellence and a passion for improving the lives of older adults. With a focus on fields such as gerontology, social work, nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, healthcare administration, and related disciplines, The Center seeks to award the Hartley Lord Scholarship to a future leader who will drive positive change in senior care and advocacy.

Interested applicants must submit the Hartley Lord Scholarship application, along with one letter of recommendation, to The Center’s Scholarship Committee no later than June 1. Applications can be found on the Community Outreach tab at seniorcenterkennebunk.org, or by contacting Rayanne Coombs at 207-967-8514 or rayanne@seniorcenterkennebunk.org.

May Day Festival

set for May 4

Kennebunk will celebrate its 26th annual May Day Festival on Saturday, May 4. There are planned events at the Waterhouse Center, Brick Store Museum, Kennebunk Free Library, Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce. Lafayette Park, Rotary Park, Parson’s Back Field and more.

Duffy’s Tavern & Grill will once again host the pancake breakfast. New this year is a rock climbing wall and mini-golf. The parade will feature many favorites such as the Dunlap Highland Band, Gym Dandies, Shriners, Kennebunk Twirlers, local school bands, floats and more.

For more information, contact Linda Johnson at ljohnson@kennebunkmaine.us or visit kennebunkmaine.us/mayday.

Photography contest

at Brick Store Museum

The annual Brick Store Museum photography contest returns after an eight-year hiatus. The contest is open for submissions, until May 15.

Photographs can be entered in one of five categories: Kennebunk, Travel, Nature, Abstract, or a special category for Youth (12 or under). Winners will be selected from each category. Each participant may submit a maximum of three entries. Three artists from southern Maine will serve as the judges. The museum typically receives over 100 images for consideration.

The contest’s motto is Capture Culture. The museum asks amateur photographers of all ages to participate in the documenting of the world in the 21st century. Edith Barry, the founder of the Brick Store Museum, was an artist and world traveler. In over 60 years of travels, she photographed the places she visited – as close as Kennebunk, and as far as Singapore.

Photographers of all ages are invited to enter up to three photographs. Each entry must consist of a digital image and entry form. Every image entered will appear on the Brick Store Museum’s website for viewing. Winning photographs, including Visitor’s Choice, will be displayed in the museum’s Patsy Bauman Contemporary Gallery this summer.

For more information on the contest and rules, visit https://brickstoremuseum.org/engagement/bsmphotocontest/ or call 207-985-4802.

Holy Cross plans

May Day dinner

A lasagna dinner will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church on Storer Street in Kennebunk during the May Day Festival. The dinner is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12.

The meal will include homemade lasagna, salads, breads, and dessert. Take-out meals will also be available. Half of the proceeds will go to the Community Outreach Services of Kennebunk.

For more information, call 207-985-4803 and leave a message.

Fiddling exhibit

opens at museum

The Brick Store Museum announced the opening of a new exhibition, Wicked Good Fiddling, that focuses on Maine’s fiddling heritage. The exhibition is supported by grants from Maine Humanities Council and the Onion Foundation. It will be on display through May 12.

Visitors to the exhibition, according to a news release, can expect to find imagery and information illustrating fiddling in Maine over two centuries, shown through photographs, tune books, musical recordings and of course fiddles themselves. Interactives will include family-accessible programs and activities to do while exploring the exhibition. Curator Paul Wells will present a talk on his upcoming book of Maine fiddle tunes during the exhibit’s run.

The Flyers are a relatively new quartet of musicians who put a contemporary spin on traditional New England dance music. Don and Cindy Roy have long been the exponents of Maine’s Franco-American musical heritage. Don’s fiddling and Cindy’s piano accompaniment, plus her step-dancing, have entertained audiences at festivals and concerts nationwide. Tickets for the concert are $20 per person, $15 for museum members, and can be purchased at www.brickstoremuseum.org/calendar.

For more information, visit brickstoremuseum.org.

Astro Society to

host star parties

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England has set its schedule for public Star Parties through August and invites the public to attend. The society operates its own observatory, the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, on Route 35, in West Kennebunk.

At the Star Parties, the public, as well as society members, are most invited to observe the heavens through club telescopes, as well as member telescopes. Stars, visible planets, and deep-sky objects can all be viewed. Experienced society members are on hand to guide the observing, explain what is being seen, and answer questions. There is no fee.

The Talmage Observatory at Starfield opens at 7:30 p.m. for the events. For directions, visit http://asnne.org/where-to-find-us.php.

Dates for upcoming Star Parties: May 10 (rain date, May 11); June 8; July 5 (rain date July 6); and Aug. 9 (rain date Aug. 10).

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at the New School in Kennebunk. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. For more information, visit ASNNE.org.

Artist explores

local dwellings

The Brick Store Museum’s 2023 artist-in-residence, Elizabeth Winter, applied her artistic residency to the study of “significant insignificant buildings” of the town, according to a news release. Her exhibit, The Dwellings Project, is on view at the Brick Store Museum through May 12.

Visitors to the exhibit are invited to explore local well-known and unknown landmarks as depicted in Winter’s multi-media works; and contribute to the project through a large art activity in the center of the gallery. Winter is a painter and mixed media artist in based in West Kennebunk.

The museum’s artist-in-residence program, funded by the Bauman Family Foundation, is seeking applications for the 2024 artist-in-residence. Artists of any form and media (writers, painters, performers, etc.) are invited to apply through April 30. The application and information about the residency can be found on at brickstoremuseum.org.

Legion Post 74

meetings scheduled

American Legion Webber Lefebvre Post 74 in Kennebunk holds meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Legion Post 74 is located at 15 Water St.

Legion Post 74 is looking for new members. The Post participates in the May Day and Memorial Day parades, flag

retirement ceremonies with the Boy Scouts, furnishes a scholarship to the high school and participates in many other local activities and charities.

Concerts in West K!

announces lineup

The long-running Concerts in West K! series of acoustic music returns for spring 2024 with a line-up of traditional musicians from Canada, Ireland, and the U.S.

Young Cape Breton fiddler Doug Lamey comes to West Kennebunk for a concert on Sunday, May 19. Lamey has deep roots in Cape Breton music and culture. He is the grandson of legendary fiddler Bill Lamey, one of the pioneers in recorded Cape Breton fiddling. He has recently released his second album, “True North.” Lamey’s concert will take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, May 19, from 3-5 p.m.

Finishing out the spring season will be a concert by Maine fiddler Frank Ferrel and Nova Scotia pianist Kimberley Holmes. The Farrel and Holmes concert is set for Wednesday, June 12, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Ferrel has contributed to more than two dozen albums, toured Scotland as a featured performer with the Celtic group, The Boys of the Lough, and appeared as a regular featured guest on the NPR radio program “A Prairie Home Companion.” His repertoire includes the full range of fiddle music from the Anglo, Celtic, and French traditions of New England and the Maritimes. He is a member of the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame.

All shows take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, 160 Alfred Road, West Kennebunk. There is open seating for all concerts on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is by $20 per person donation at the door. For more information, call Paul Wells at 207-985-2831.

Land trust announces

nature walk schedule

Kennebunk Land Trust released the dates for its Nature Walk series. The first Saturday of each month, the land trust hosts a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Participants are invited to explore a new local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by local Maine Guides and master naturalists, who take participants through the nature preserve and share knowledge and ask questions about the flora, fauna, and nature.

The walks are free of charge for all ages and held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The schedule:

• May 4 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

• June 1 – Butler Preserve

• July 6 – For All Forever Preserve

• Aug. 3 – Hope Woods

• Sept. 7 – Wonderbrook Park

• Oct. 5 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

• Nov. 2 – Butler Preserve

• Dec. 7 – For All Forever Preserve

The 2024 walk schedule subject to change with notice. For more information and to register, visit kennebunklandtrust.org.

Kennebunk Savings and Southern Maine Health Care are sponsors of the events.

Legion Post 159

meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend. Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport.

Future meeting dates are June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

