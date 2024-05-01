Gorham School Department has announced that Quinton Donahue will serve as the new assistant superintendent beginning July 1.

“Over the past five years, he has served as the principal of Gorham Middle School, demonstrating a proven track record of driving student achievement, implementing innovative educational initiatives, and promoting a positive, relationship-centered school climate,” Superintendent Heather Perry said in a press release.

Donahue succeeds Brian Porter, who was named assistant superintendent in 2021. Porter is retiring June 30 after 25 years in the district.

“As I transition from my role as principal of Gorham Middle School to the position of assistant superintendent, I am filled with a sense of both gratitude and excitement. It has been an honor to serve the students, families and staff of Gorham Middle School, and I am incredibly proud of the achievements and growth we have experienced together,” Donahue said in a statement to the American Journal.

Prior to Gorham Middle School, Donahue served as principal of Mount View Middle School in Thorndike where, Perry said, “he achieved significant academic growth and earned recognition for his leadership.”

Before his administrative positions, he taught high school math for 10 years at Hampden Academy.

Donahue holds a doctorate in education with a focus on educational leadership from the University of Maine. “His research centered on enhancing critical thinking in mathematics classrooms,” Perry said.

“I firmly believe in the Gorham School District’s vision to prepare and inspire all students to tackle the complex challenges that our ever-changing world presents,” Donahue said. “As assistant superintendent, I am dedicated to working collaboratively with our administrators, educators and community members to ensure that every student receives the support, resources, and opportunities they need to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

He said Gorham middle school students and staff have had an “incredible impact” on his life. “Their passion for learning, their resilience in the face of challenges and their unwavering commitment to excellence have inspired me every day. It is a privilege to continue serving alongside such dedicated individuals, and I am excited to embark on this new chapter together,” he said.

“In the spirit of collaboration and community, I look forward to working hand-in-hand with all stakeholders to build upon the strong foundation of excellence that defines Gorham School District. Together, we will continue to innovate, inspire, and empower our students to reach their fullest potential and become the leaders of tomorrow. I am excited for the journey ahead.”

Donahue and his wife Jessica live in Gorham.

