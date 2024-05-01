South Portland jumped out to 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, courtesy of RBI singles from Phoebe Dodge and Rachel DiMauro, and Bailey Littlefield pitched a two-hitter as the Red Riots held off Gorham, 2-1, in a Class A South softball game Wednesday in South Portland.
Ella Nickerson hit a triple and a single for South Portland (6-0).
Makayla Quintal had a double for Gorham (3-2), which broke up the shutout bid in the bottom of the seventh.
GREELY 9, YARMOUTH 7: The Rangers (3-3) took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the fifth as they defeated the Clippers (1-3) in Cumberland.
Hailey Stewart smacked a two-run double for Greely.
Drea Rideout produced two singles and a double for Yarmouth, while Adelaide Strout added a pair of hits.
MASSABESIC 15, WESTBROOK 0: The Mustangs (3-3) scored five runs in the top of the first inning, six in the second and four in the third as they defeated the Blue Blazes (2-4) in three innings, at Westbrook.
Elle Gerrish had a triple for Massabesic, while Ava Gerrish and Ella Donovan each hit a double.
YORK 17, CAPE ELIZABETH 2: McKayla Kortes blasted a pair of home runs, a double and a single and finished with nine RBI as the Wildcats (5-0) handled the Capers (1-5) in a five-inning game at Cape Elizabeth.
Sarah Orso threw a one-hitter and added three hits at the plate. Seven players had multiple hits for York.
LEAVITT 14, LAKE REGION 4: Nola Boutaugh homered and tallied five RBI, and Sam DeBlois finished with two home runs and four RBI, leading the Hornets (5-1) to a six-inning win over the Lakers (2-3) in Turner.
Hailey Turcotte also homered. Winning pitcher Hailey Cyr and Maddy Dutil each hit a double.
BASEBALL
YARMOUTH 1, GREELY 0: Sam Lowenstein threw a one-hitter and Sam Bradford’s first inning RBI single held up as the Clippers (4-1) shut out the Rangers (4-1) in Cumberland.
Lowenstein walked two and struck out seven.
Sam Almy took the loss despite allowing only three hits.
Wyatt Soucie’s double was Greely’s lone hit.
YORK 4, CAPE ELIZABETH 2: Jack Joyce struck out eight while allowing four hits, one walk and one earned run as the Wildcats (5-1) topped the Capers (4-2) in Cape Elizabeth.
Brody Gullison hit an RBI double for York, and Ben Brown went 2 for 4 and scored twice.
Charlie Song belted a triple and a double for Cape Elizabeth.
FREEPORT 12, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Thomas Roy totaled five RBI with a home run and a single, powering the Falcons (6-0) to a five-inning win over the Seagulls (1-5) in Freeport.
Liam Emmons launched a two-run homer and collected the win on the mound. Tristan Francis and Will Maneikis each hit a double.
GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 12, TRAIP ACADEMY 2: Jake Maschino recorded three hits, three runs scored and an RBI as the Patriots (1-5) cruised past the Rangers (2-4) in a six-inning game at Gray.
Jake Mulry and Isaac Ormberg each hit a double and drove in two runs. The Patriots broke the game open a six-run fourth inning, extending their lead to 8-1.
SANFORD 12, WESTBROOK 0: Beckett Barlow went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI, while Tanner McCann collected two hits and two RBI, helping the Spartans (3-2) beat the Blue Blazes (0-6) in five innings at Sanford.
Zach Kassim pitched a two-hitter, with five strikeouts and two walks.
LEAVITT 7, LAEE REGION 3: Jace Negley hit an RBI single to break a 3-3 tie, and the Hornets (5-1) scored four runs in the fifth inning to beat the Lakers (1-5) in Turner.
Trent Holst struck out four and gave up one run while pitching the final four innings for Leavitt. He also tallied two hits, including a double.
Brock Gibbons hit two doubles for Lake Region. Brayden Wilson had two singles.
SACOPEE VALLEY 8, WAYNFLETE/NYA 1: Caleb Vacchiano allowed one run on three hits while striking out 11 and went 2 for 2 at the plate with a two-run homer to lead the Hawks (5-1) over the Panthers (2-2) in Hiram.
Dylan Capano and James Ritter also recorded multiple hits for Sacopee. Brady Metcalf and Capano each had two RBI.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
BIDDEFORD 10, SOUTH PORTLAND 3: Abby Bouffard netted six goal as the Tigers (4-2) topped the Red Riots (1-5) in South Portland.
Danielle Emerson scored twice and Ayla Lagasse added a goal and an assist.
Amelia Saunders, Cassidy Clyde and Maddie Fitzherbert scored for South Portland.
