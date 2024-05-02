Ouellette awarded

PWD scholarship

Abigail Ouellette of Gorham was chosen as the recipient of the $1,500 DiPietro Memorial Scholarship from the Portland Water District last week.

She is currently a sophomore at the University of Southern Maine studying environmental science, according to an announcement. She is already making an impact in the field and has demonstrated a passion for the environment and commitment to water resources and sustainability through volunteering as a water steward with the Presumpscot Regional Land Trust.

“We are pleased to award the DiPietro Memorial Scholarship to Abigail Ouellette and are proud to support her in her academic journey,” said Frederick McCann, who presented her with the award and is vice president of the Portland Water District Board of Trustees. “We are impressed by her dedication to environmental sustainability and water resources, and we look forward to seeing her make a difference in the field.”

The scholarship was established in 2003 to commemorate longtime trustee Joe DiPietro’s dedication to advancing youth education and is given to local students entering water, wastewater, science and environmental fields.

Town seeks its oldest

resident for Post Cane

Gorham is reviving the tradition of the Boston Post Cane and is looking for the town’s oldest living resident to receive it.

The tradition in New England began 115 years ago, but Gorham hasn’t presented it for about 15 years. The town’s cane is currently stored at the municipal center, according to Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors.

“The person must have lived in the town of Gorham for a minimum of the most recent 10-year period and must be willing to receive the honor,” the town wrote on its website.

Nomination applications, available until May 30, can be found at gorham-me.org or through the Town’s Clerk’s office by calling 222-1670.

The tradition, according to the announcement, began in 1909 when Edwin Grozier, publisher of the Boston Post newspaper, sent a “gold-headed, ebony cane” to selectmen in 700 New England towns to be presented to the oldest male citizen. It opened up in 1930 to include women.

Brush disposal

this Saturday

Public Works, 80 Huston Road, will accept brush from residents only between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

Commercial drop-off and stumps are not accepted. Leaves and grass clippings are accepted in the designated areas throughout the season.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on May 1, 1974, that Harriet Tapley turned 99 on April 21. She was honored at a family gathering at her home on County Road. Tapley was a native of Buxton.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on April 25 that the U.S. public debt was $34,554,969,025,868.11.

