Two-day book sale – Friday, May 3, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Shaw Gym, 75 South St., Gorham. Sponsored by Friends of Baxter Memorial Library. Event includes a train show by Maine3Railers.

Plant sale and raffle – Saturday, May 4, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. Sponsored by Gorham’s Woman’s Club. Perennials and house plants will be available, as well as rock painting for kids.

Spring craft fair – Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Canal Elementary School, 102 Glenwood Ave., Westbrook. Sponsored by Canal School parents group. Variety of crafters, baked goods, a raffle and face painting.

Plant sale – Saturday, May 11, 9 a.m. to noon, Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, corner of routes 4A and 202, Buxton. Sponsored by the Buxton Garden Club and proceeds benefit a scholarship for a high school senior pursuing a career in horticulture.

Third annual artisan craft fair – Saturday, May 11, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Cressey Road Christian Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham. Baked goods, perennials, local crafters and old treasures.

