Age-friendly town

New Gloucester has been accepted as a member of the AARP Age-Friendly Network. It sent a letter of interest to join the network in early April and recently received a certificate as an age-friendly community.

The letter included a commitment that the economic development committee would lead a base assessment of the community’s age accessibility with a town-wide survey. The committee will then create a community action plan with this feedback.

“New Gloucester recognizes the importance of promoting age-friendly planning and policies to address changing demographics in our community and to make our town a lifelong livable community for all ages,” the town wrote.

‘Memories and Milestones’

Longtime town residents can share stories about living in New Gloucester at a 250th anniversary event, “Memories and Milestones,” hosted by the town historical society.

The event will be held at the Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road, at 7 p.m. May 16. Tom Blake, the curator for the historical society, will be the moderator. Refreshments will be served.

Donate to silent auction

Friends of the New Gloucester Public Library are seeking donations and sponsors for its “Spring has Sprung Silent Auction” to benefit library programs.

Auction items can include new or unused items such as gift baskets or artwork. To become a sponsor, fill out the form at friendsnewgloucesterlibrary.org. The deadline to sign up is Sunday, May 5, and for donating auction items, May 26.

The auction takes place June 2. For more information, contact the Friends’ fundraising committee chair Diantha Grant at dondigrant@gmail.com.

Annual town meeting

The annual town meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Memorial School Gym, 86 Intervale Road. Registration opens at 6:30 p.m.

The Town Hall service window will be closed at 5 p.m. that day to allow staff time to prepare for the meeting. The window will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 7.

