It is a sad state of affairs when the U.S. Supreme Court, our third important branch of government, is dominated by justices whose opinions can be swayed by outside forces. One assumes that their decisions and actions are based on the Constitution, whether they are originalists or textualists.

The founders created/designed a document to give us guidance in all matters legal as they relate to the laws of this country. There have always been “liberals and conservatives” on the court, which have inherent predilections. The current balance is six conservatives and three liberals, which was facilitated by the former Senate leader and the former president. It works in the former president’s favor and his desire for absolute loyalty.

Lavish expenses-paid trips are a sweet temptation for anyone, especially someone whose legal decisions can be crafted/swayed to support a particular legal outcome. It aligns quite comfortably with the former president, who incited the Jan. 6, 2021 riot and who took secret documents to which he did not have the rights.

Maybe the Constitution should have been titled “Sometimes a great notion” so that it is presented in concept, not literally. We have a pathological prevaricator as a former president who believes that everyone is creating mistruths about him and expects the courts will rule in his favor. Perhaps, someone should remind him and the justices to the contrary. Or maybe, as Jack Nicholson said in a “Few Good Men,” “you can’t handle the truth.”

David Hyde

Pownal

