MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins agreed to sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract was not finalized.

NFL Network first reported the agreement, which is expected to be worth up to $8.25 million, the network reported.

Beckham, 31, will join his fifth team after previously playing for the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore, Cleveland, and the New York Giants, who drafted him 12th overall in 2014. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams during the 2021-22 season.

Beckham is joining a Dolphins group with last year’s receiving yards leader Tyreek Hill and his speedy counterpart Jaylen Waddle. Hill and Waddle combined for more yards (2,813) than any other wide receiver duo in the NFL in 2023, but Miami had depth concerns at wide receiver beyond those two.

Beckham, who had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns with Baltimore last season, was cut by the Ravens in March. He visited the Dolphins earlier in the offseason and was made an offer, but the two sides hadn’t yet come to an agreement.

“Things went great with him,” Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel said in March. “We did make him an offer and business takes time, especially with players like Odell, who’s had a phenomenal career and still has really good football in front of him and has options. I’m definitely ready to coach him if we can come to an agreement, and I think both sides are trying to work towards that. We’ll see what happens.”

GIANTS: Aaron Thomas, one of the most prolific receiving tight ends in the history of the New York Giants, died last week at his home in Corvallis, Oregon, following a lengthy illness. He was 86.

The Giants announced Thomas’ death Friday. The team said he died on April 26.

Thomas played 116 regular-season games for the Giants between 1962 and 1970. He ranks 17th in franchise history with 254 receptions, 14th with 4,253 yards and is tied for sixth with 35 touchdown catches. He missed only seven games in his career because of injury.

BILLS: Buffalo announced the signings of wide receiver Chase Claypool, defensive end Dawuane Smoot and linebacker Deion Jones to one-year contracts.

In a continuing need to upgrade their receiving corps after trading star Stefon Diggs and losing Gabe Davis in free agency, Claypool has a chance to make an impact in a revamped group. The Bills have added Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Quintez Cephus and used their top pick (33rd) on Florida State WR Keon Coleman.

Claypool, 6–foot-4 and 238 pounds, has over 2,000 receiving yards and 13 TDs since entering the league. Claypool was a second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft and he set the franchise record in Week 5 with his four-touchdown performance.

Smoot spent seven seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 99 games, including 17 starts, he’s had 23.5 sacks, 133 total tackles, 64 quarterback hits, 27 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, five passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He’ll have a chance to fill a spot behind Von Miller and Greg Rousseau.

Jones has played for three teams in his nine NFL seasons and has 13 career interceptions, five of which he’s returned for touchdowns. He has 731 tackles overall, 12 sacks and made at least 100 tackles in a season five times.

JETS: Aaron Rodgers is on track to be on the field without limitations for the New York Jets in a few weeks.

Coach Robert Saleh said after the team’s first day of rookie minicamp practices that Rodgers has looked good as he continues to work his way back eight months after tearing his left Achilles tendon in his Jets debut.

“He’s here, he’s working,” Saleh said. “I mean, the guy can still sling it. Obviously, he’s still working through his rehab, but no issues on the trajectory on which he’s going.”

The Jets begin organized team activities – also called “phase three” of offseason workouts – on May 20, which is when they can hold non-contact 11-on-11 drills during practice. And Rodgers, if in attendance for the voluntary sessions, should be able to participate fully.

