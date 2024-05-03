Last Monday, April 22, the U.S. celebrated the 54th annual Earth Day; continuing the tradition of setting aside a day to pause and reflect on our environmental impact.

Is Earth Day an event that truly causes everyone to reflect? To what extent has Earth Day become a celebration for those on the left and just another spring day for those on the right? How can we promote engagement for a day where we can all appreciate and give back to the only home we have?

At Bowdoin College, the sustainability office organized many different environmentally focused activities for students to participate in on Earth Day. These events were successful, drawing a crowd of students to participate in a clothing swap, look at different campus-based sustainability efforts, play lawn games and eat ice cream. Everyone appeared to enjoy the programming, and many remarked that it indeed left them feeling hopeful. However, while sitting at one of the event tables and urging students to sign letters to Maine representatives about climate action, one can’t help but think about the echo chamber we’re in at Bowdoin, and the conversations and initiatives that bounce off each other without ever reaching the other side.

What is the point of dedicating a day to the Earth and our relationship with it, if we seem to just be preaching to the choir?

The first Earth Day was held in 1970 and originated from an idea for a national teach-in at colleges and universities to educate the public on environmental issues. The event gained traction, and Earth Day transformed into a large celebration, drawing more participants than any anti-war protest. It featured bold (notably silly) protests, including mock burials of combustion engines and kids commuting to school on horseback. Regardless, Earth Day drew everyone, absent of political polarization. At the time, this event seemed to usher in an era of environmental legislation that gave environmentalism its name. By 1991, the percentage of Republicans and Democrats who “considered themselves environmentalists” was an equal 78% for both sides. By 2016, only 27% of Republicans considered themselves to be an environmentalist, compared to 56% of Democrats.

The years immediately following Earth Day saw the passage of important environmental legislation such as the Clean Air Act, the Water Quality Act, and the Endangered Species Act. All of these acts were successful because of the nonpartisan support they received. However, in the years since these acts, we’ve seen increasing partisan polarization surrounding environmental issues that have undermined many environmental legislation efforts. Concerns for deteriorating environmental health, along with the notorious oil spill in Santa Barbara in 1969 and student anti-war movements, motivated Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin to educate college campuses on national media on behalf of environmental issues.

Sen. Nelson, along with conservation-minded Republican Congressman Pete McCloskey and activist Denis Hayes, coordinated the date for this event to be on April 22, which they deemed most convenient for students as it was between spring break and final exams. Sen. Nelson reaped the benefits of his efforts as his staffing grew to 85, leading to additional promotion of events across the U.S. and groups. This day of environmental recognition picked up the name “Earth Day” and quickly rose in popularity, inspiring 10% of the population of the U.S. at the time, roughly 20 million people, to “demonstrate against 150 years of industrial development.”

The political notions behind Earth Day have become ever more polarized. Republican support for the protection of the environment has slowly been declining. Yet, it is apparent that the social shift needed to promote environmental affluence requires a trade-off, a reduction of economic and industry growth, and a rally for the government to “protect the environment and secure basic environmental rights.” Our goal should be to place less emphasis on the political biases woven into our society or the promotion of economic growth and instead, focus on the reality of climate change and the threats it poses in a nonpartisan fashion.

Apolitically recognizing the threats of climate change is a crucial step for societal change. There are many simple steps outside of the political realm that individuals can take to mitigate these effects. These include communicating with your community, organizing local clean-up events, promoting a healthier environment through recycling and waste reduction habits, and protecting wildlife. Your actions can motivate peers to do the same. Similar to Sen. Nelson’s efforts, hosting or attending educational workshops on environmental topics can simultaneously increase knowledge and spread awareness of sustainable practices and global warming.

54 years after the inaugural Earth Day celebration, we still face many challenges to environmental progress and legislation – as well as straight-out climate deniers. Often, the biggest barrier to environmental engagement is education. A lack of education in combination with political polarization has transformed this originally non-partisan issue into a politicized debate about things as minute as basic sustainable practices. As we reflect on Earth Day’s legacy, let’s recommit ourselves to taking meaningful actions that benefit our planet, regardless of our political affiliations. Each small step we take ensures a better future for generations and communities to come.

