I’ve had the honor of serving part of Topsham and its residents in the Maine House of Representatives since 2022, and it’s bittersweet to announce that May 5 will officially be my last day in office.

Working as our community’s voice in Augusta has been a privilege. From my first day in office, I have worked to enact policies that improve the lives of Mainers in every corner of our state. Over the last year and a half, we’ve established a comprehensive paid family and medical leave program, increased funding for pre-K and child care support, created a new state child tax credit, invested in tax relief for older Mainers, took significant steps to address Maine’s shortage of affordable and available housing, funded support services for at-risk youth, expanded protections for utility customers, and so much more.

Last year, I worked hard to pass legislation to increase child care access. I sponsored a measure to create a stakeholder group that is working to identify ways to improve child care availability in Maine, including how to make it more affordable for parents and allow them to participate in the workforce. I am also proud of my work to advance legislation and create dialogue around issues that constituents are most concerned about, like supporting the families of children with disabilities.

On the Legislature’s Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee, it has been a pleasure to learn and work alongside my colleagues to support Maine’s heritage industries, our farmers and the lands and forests they rely on. We passed measures that will promote sustainable agriculture, increase funding for drought relief, invest in hunger relief programs and improve testing for PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” in our lands and waters.

Outside my committee work, I have also prioritized expanding access to health care and education, and protecting our environment. Utilizing my firearms expertise as a veteran, I have helped educate my colleagues and advocated on the House floor for effective, common-sense gun safety measures that are proven to save lives.

Serving the citizens of Topsham in the Maine House has been the privilege of a lifetime. Maine people are smart, genuine and hard-working. While I wish I could serve out my full two-year term, I leave with much humility and a deep sense of gratitude. I am proud to have contributed to the work that has been accomplished, but I know there is more to do. I am looking forward to observing that work and continuing to be an advocate in any way I can.

I am also thankful for the Maine state representatives who work hard in Augusta for the people of Maine, especially those dedicated to balancing their legislative responsibilities with fulltime careers and raising young families.

My time as a legislator has been great because of you, my constituents. I have appreciated your notes of encouragement and the trust you placed in me, sharing your wisdom and your struggles to help educate and expand my perspective. As always, please do not hesitate to reach out to me if there is ever anything I can do for you.

Rep. Rebecca Jauch, D-Topsham, submitted her letter of resignation from the Maine House of Representatives, effective May 5, 2024. Jauch, who grew up in Brunswick and recently received her master’s degree in statistics from the University of Southern Maine, is beginning a new federal position on May 6, 2024, that requires her to leave her position as an elected official.

