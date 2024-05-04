A 21-year-old Connecticut man was killed Friday when he crashed his motorcycle on a turnpike off-ramp in Biddeford.

Maine State Police say Zachary Swain was exiting the Maine Turnpike on a southbound ramp when he failed to negotiate a curve. He struck a guardrail and was thrown from the motorcycle, said Shannon Moss, the state police spokesperson.

Swain was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue personnel.

Moss said the off-ramp was closed for two hours while the crash was investigated.

The Biddeford Fire Department, Maine Turnpike Authority and Ray’s Truck Service assisted with the investigation and reopening of the ramp.

