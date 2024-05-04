Five prominent players and one of the state’s most successful high school baseball coaches are among the 2024 class that will be inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame in October.

The inductees are:

• Jeff Fahey, who compiled a 246-50 record and won four Class A state championships as Bangor High’s coach from 2001-16.

• Ron Farr, who has been involved as a coach in Portland Little League for 62 years, with a well-earned reputation as a stickler for fundamentals

• Peter Franchetti, an umpire from Wilton who worked at the high school and collegiate levels for 43 years, including 10 high school and eight American Legion state championships.

• Andrew Hanson, an All-State player at Greely High who led the Rangers to their first-ever state championship in 1997 and went on to star at Princeton, where he earned All-Ivy League honors.

• Jared Lemieux, a graduate of Maranacook High and Bowdoin College who played professionally for five years in the Canadian American Association after setting Bowdoin career records for hits and runs while earning all-NESCAC first team honors four times.

• Tony Miner of Saco, a two-time NCAA Division III All-American who helped the University of Southern Maine win a national title in 1997, then played professionally in the Cleveland Indians organization.

• Greg Norton of South Portland, who won the Dr. John Winkin Mr. Baseball Award in 2002 and then pitched for the University of Maine, where he holds the record for most career starts (50) and is tied for most wins (27).

• Gil Perry (posthumous), a premier pitcher for several central Maine semipro teams over a four-decade career who also served as a manager, umpire and league president.

• Dana Verge of Washington, who has spent the better part of 70 years as a player, coach, umpire and administrator for District 2 Little League, covering Knox, Lincoln and Waldo counties.

• In addition, David Mansfield and Ron St. Pierre of Bangor are the recipients of this year’s President’s Award for outstanding contributions to Maine baseball, having overseen the maintenance of Mansfield Stadium for more than 30 years.

