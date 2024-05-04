BOWDOINHAM – Fernando “Roland” Morin of Millay Road, died April 23, 2024, at home, surrounded by his children.
He was born in Yarmouth, the son of Fernando and Eva (Langlois) Morin.
Mr. Morin operated several businesses including Morin’s Texaco in Yarmouth, the North Pownal General Store (for over 20 years with wife Joyce), and rental cabins on Rangeley Lake. Additionally, he was a bus driver and custodian for Pownal and Freeport for over 18 years, then in Rangley also. He and wife Joyce retired to Bowdoinham as he continued to do part-time custodial work at Bowdoin College for a few years.
He was predeceased by his wife Joyce (Boulay) Morin, grandson Derek Rosengren, and his sisters, Theresa, Valencia, and Vivian.
Surviving are his children; Michael Morin and wife Krissi of Bowdoinham, Edward Morin of Bowdoinham, Tammy Garcia and husband Rick of Liberty, Christopher Morin and partner Ellen of Somersworth, N.H.; sister Janice Walsh and fiancé Ed of South Portland, two stepsons; Eric Rosengren and wife Sherri of Poland, Dale Rosengren and wife Lynda of New Gloucester; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
There is no service is planned.
Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.
