NORWALK, Conn. — Interstate 95 in Connecticut reopened Sunday after a flaming crash involving a gasoline tanker scorched a bridge and left the road closed for days, officials said.
Authorities shut the highway down in both directions after a three-vehicle crash Thursday involving a gasoline tanker, which burst into flames and damaged an overpass above I-95 in Norwalk. No one was seriously injured.
Workers began demolishing the bridge on Friday and worked to repave damaged parts of the road in time for rush hour on Monday.
“It is truly remarkable to complete this work in less than 80 hours,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Sunday on the social platform X.
The interstate serves as a major link between New England and New York. The closure left drivers packed bumper to bumper on some of the detour routes.
